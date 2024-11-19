MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to Bhanudas More, alleged mastermind of an illegal drugs-making ring, arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2017. More was arrested for allegedly producing 238kg mephedrone and 8.2kg hashish at a factory in Palghar. The court granted him bail primarily on the grounds that the trial was proceeding at a slow pace. HC grants bail to drug kingpin caught with 238kg MD

More was arrested on March 20, 2017, by Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI after the agency raided the factory premises in Palghar a day before. As per DRI officials, More allegedly leased a portion of the chemical factory called Rainbow Paints in Palghar for illegally manufacturing Mephedrone (MD). Another raid was conducted by the team at a flat in Virar, owned by More, from where they allegedly seized Ganja and Mephedrone.

Advocate Tabish Mooman, representing More, argued his bail plea, claiming that effective steps were not being taken to proceed with the trial despite a court order to expeditiously conclude the trial, adding that the proceeding was often adjourned due to non-availability of Special Public Prosecutor. This was the second bail application filed before the court, and the defence submitted that the court, while rejecting the first application, had pointed out the right of the accused to have a speedy trial.

The court observed that the trial was proceeding in a bleak manner, adding that the prosecution did not make any earnest effort and remained non-cooperative in diligently prosecuting the trial. “The fact remains that only one witness has been partly examined by the prosecution though the applicant has been in custody for more than seven and half years”, observed justice NJ Jamadar, while granting More bail.