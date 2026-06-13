MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to two Nesco Exhibition Centre officials arrested in connection with the deaths of two MBA students who allegedly consumed ecstasy pills during a music concert in Goregaon East on April 11. HC grants bail to Nesco executives in MBA students’ drug deaths case

A single-judge bench of justice Shyam C Chandak granted bail to Balkrishna Kurup, 46, vice-president of Nesco Exhibition Centre, and Sunny Vinod Jain, 31, an employee working with him. The court directed their release on furnishing personal bonds of ₹1 lakh each within four weeks.

After the order was pronounced, the prosecution sought a stay on its operation. The court, however, declined the request, observing that, in view of the reasons recorded while granting bail, no case was made out for staying the order.

The case stems from the deaths of two MBA students and the hospitalisation of a third after they allegedly consumed alcohol and ecstasy pills during the ‘999999999’ music concert held at the Nesco Grounds on April 11.

According to investigators, the victims were part of a group of 20 to 22 students who attended the event. Police alleged that three students from the group consumed narcotic substances during the concert, after which their condition deteriorated. They were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Among those affected were students of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). Two women reportedly experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed at the venue after allegedly consuming ecstasy pills. One of them later died during treatment, while the other remains under treatment at Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines. A 28-year-old male student from the same group also died after reportedly suffering dizziness and convulsions during the event.

Following the incident, the Vanrai police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to culpable homicide and acts endangering life or personal safety. Charges under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also invoked.

The police have arrested 12 persons in the case so far, including Kurup and Jain, who were taken into custody on April 13. Their bail pleas were rejected by a magistrate’s court on April 18, following which they approached the high court.

In their petitions, the two accused contended that there was no material linking them to the procurement, distribution or consumption of narcotic substances. They also maintained that they had no role in the security arrangements at the concert venue.

Citing the absence of evidence connecting them to any drug syndicate, lack of direct involvement in the alleged offences and the likely delay in conclusion of the trial, the accused challenged the legality of their arrests and sought bail from the high court.