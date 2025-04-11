MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted urgent medical bail to alleged drug trafficker Arif Bhujwala, a close associate of the late underworld don Karim Lala’s grandson, Parvez alias Chinku Pathan. Bhujwala was arrested in 2021 following a major drug bust at his hideout in Mangaon village, Raigad district. HC grants medical bail to Arif Bhujwala, raps Centre for irresponsible statements

Justice Milind Jadhav, presiding over a single-judge bench, granted bail on the grounds that Bhujwala suffers from a serious cardiovascular condition requiring immediate medical intervention. The court heard the matter under the caption of “medical urgency” after it had been pending since 28 February.

Notably, the order was passed in the absence of a representative from the Central government, despite prior direction to remain present. While an affidavit opposing the bail was filed, the prosecution failed to appear during the hearing.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Centre had objected to the bail plea, warning it could set a precedent for a flood of similar petitions. They also argued that Bhujwala’s medical concerns warranted further examination. However, the court noted that the Centre had not submitted any documentation to support its claims that the accused had repeatedly refused hospital admission despite counselling.

According to the medical records placed on record, Bhujwala was referred to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment multiple times—twice in 2021, six times in 2022, once in 2023, twice in 2024, and twice in 2025. A recent medical assessment on 1 February 2025 advised his admission to the ICCU, but Bhujwala reportedly declined hospitalisation through jail channels.

“Prima facie, the record reflects the existence of a serious medical condition. Even accepting the prosecution’s claim that the applicant refused admission, his precarious health condition remains,” the court observed.

Justice Jadhav dismissed the Centre’s apprehension of a potential “deluge” of similar applications as “irresponsible,” cautioning against such sweeping statements without consideration of individual case facts.

The Chief Medical Officer of Thane Central Prison, where Bhujwala is currently lodged, confirmed his cardiac ailments in a report dated 11 March 2025 and reiterated the need for ICU-level care.

Granting relief, the court also took into account Bhujwala’s prolonged incarceration of over four years and two months, and exercised its discretion to override the stringent bail provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Bhujwala was arrested by the NCB in January 2021 on charges of manufacturing and selling narcotics. Acting on a tip-off, officials raided his residence on 20 January 2021, seizing 2.9 grams of heroin and 52.2 grams of MDMA. Subsequent raids on four of his other flats led to the recovery of commercial quantities of contraband substances.