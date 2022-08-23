HC issues notice in 2019 case against Pancholi
The counsel for the actor sought quashing on the ground that no chargesheet had been filed in the case, though three years had passed
Mumbai The Bombay high court has issued a notice to the state while hearing the application of actor Aditya Pancholi who sought quashing of the FIR filed against him in 2019. Pancholi was booked on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a well-known actress and her sister during her initial years in the industry.
The counsel for the actor sought quashing on the ground that no chargesheet had been filed in the case, though three years had passed which indicated that there was no evidence against him, and he was forced to live a life under the gloom of prosecution.
The division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice N R Borkar while hearing the application of Pancholi was informed by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud that despite passage of three years, the Mumbai police had not filed a single chargesheet in the case which indicated that there was no progress in the investigation.
As per the complaint, the actress’ sister had claimed that her sister was exploited and abused by actor Aditya Pancholi at least a decade ago. The complaint was the culmination of the allegations made by the actress in interviews wherein she had accused Pancholi of physically and sexually abusing her when she was new to the film industry. She had alleged that Pancholi had kept her confined to the house and she had escaped by jumping off the first-floor window.
“The case is pending since 2019, and the petitioner (Pancholi) is living in the stigma of the prosecution,” stated the petition. The court was told that in such a scenario, in the absence of evidence, the prosecution should file a B-Summary report. It also sought directions to the prosecution to inform him about the status of the trial.
After hearing the submissions, the bench asked the prosecution to inform the court on the progress of the investigation and trial arising out of the case, and posted the hearing of the application to September 19.
-
Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case: Panch witness examined before trial court
The prosecution on Tuesday examined a panch witness on the seizure of the CCTV footage that captured artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani outside a housing society on Smashanbhumi Road at Dhanukarwadi before they were allegedly killed. Hema and Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015. According to the prosecution, the murders were the handywork of Hema's husband, Chintan Upadhyay, also an artist, who had hired the Rajbhars to get the two killed.
-
After two years, city reports two swine flu deaths
Mumbai The death committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said that after two years, the city has recorded two swine flu deaths. According to the BMC monsoon report, while a 42-year-old male South Mumbai resident succumbed to the infection on July 11, a 44-year-old Andheri resident died on July 26. In August, the city reported 163 laboratory confirmed swine flu cases, said the BMC report.
-
Woman in Kharghar duped of ₹8.95 lakh for believing black magic would reunite her with her boyfriend
A 27-year-old computer engineer lost ₹8.95 lakh after believing the claims of 'magic power' of a man whose videos she saw on the internet. The complainant was in a relationship with one Abhishek, who resided in Nanded before they broke up last year. Abhishek had blocked her from all social media sites. One'Khan Saab', whom she claimed to be the one with'magic powers' first told the complainant that she had to pay ₹50,000 and also give a photograph of Abhishek to conduct the magic.
-
2008 Malegaon blast: One more witness turns hostile
Mumbai The special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case declared one more witness hostile on Tuesday. One of the accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi had stayed in the witness' house in Lucknow between March 2006 and June 2007. The witness accepted that he had given the statement to the National Investigation Agency but refused to recognise Chaturvedi or remember anything because of the time that has lapsed over the years.
-
Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh censured by party brass after his attack on CBI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has censured the party's former West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh for back-to-back comments against the Central Bureau of Investigation and alleging a nexus between a section of the federal agency's officers and leaders of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP leaders aware of the development said. Nadda called up Ghosh on Monday evening and told him not to make such remarks in public.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics