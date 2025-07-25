MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the state government and the Lonavala Municipal Council to take prompt steps to improve civic infrastructure like solid waste management, drainage, repairs and maintenance of roads at the hill station, a popular weekend getaway for residents of Mumbai and Pune. HC orders State, Lonavala municipal council to improve civic infra at the hill station

A division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep Marne also directed the civic body to take action against all unauthorised constructions in the area. The hill station located in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats, is facing disruptions from the farmhouses and bungalows of the wealthy and popular, as well as the hoards of tourists from Mumbai and Pune.

The court’s decision comes in the light of numerous petitions filed by the Lonavala-Khandala Citizen’s Forum, a body of local residents, which raised concerns about the rapid deterioration of the two hillstations. The forum, in its public interest litigation (PIL) highlighted that uncontrolled development in the region was straining its infrastructural facilities like water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and roads

The forum also complained about large scale unauthorised constructions in the region and asked the municipal council to demolish them. Residents added that state authorities had failed to conserve the ecological balance of the region, located around 2,800ft above sea level.

After hearing the petitioners and the municipal council, the court said that the expert committee appointed by the court in 2014 to regulate construction in the region could not continue indefinitely. The bench said, “The state government and the municipal council must ensure that the Development Control Regulations of the area are updated.” The court added that new developments must be carried out keeping in mind the available infrastructural facilities.

The court directed the municipal council to prepare a new development plan for the region, and clarified that the 2014 three-member expert committee would continue until the new development plan was implemented. The court highlighted the need to protect the ecology of the region.

The court noted that Lonavala-Khandala is a popular weekend getaway for people from Mumbai and Pune, but said, “If the ecology of the region is not protected, the whole charm of the region would be lost.” The court added that necessary measures are required to ensure that the ecology of the hill towns is maintained and is not destroyed by uncontrolled development and lack of required infrastructure.”