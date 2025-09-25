HC orders structural audit of Dharavi rehab building after residents flag soil erosion, safety risks

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has stepped in to examine safety concerns raised by residents of a Dharavi rehabilitation building, ordering an independent structural audit after allegations of severe soil erosion and damage caused by an adjoining construction. Mumbai, India - September 24, 2025: Kamraj Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, located along the Sion-Bandra Link Road, Dharavi in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, 24, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The 15-storey Kamraj Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, located on the Sion-Bandra Link Road, was granted a part Occupancy Certificate by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in July 2022. Trouble began soon after developers launched construction of a 21-storey free-sale tower on the neighbouring plot.

Residents alleged that excavation work destabilised the ground, leading to large-scale soil erosion and damage within their premises. According to their petition, the flooring at the main entrance sank by nearly 40 inches in one spot and by 1.6 feet along the edge. They said the erosion continues to threaten the building’s foundation, while chronic waterlogging has made the area accident-prone.

Between October 2024 and June 2025, residents repeatedly complained to the SRA’s Executive Engineer, urging an independent audit, immediate stabilisation of the soil, accountability from the developer, and compensation for damages. But their appeals, they said, were ignored. Even attempts to seek help from local police went unanswered, forcing them to move court.

Hearing the plea, a division bench of justice GS Kulkarni and justice Aarti Sathe noted that concerns over the structural stability of the building were serious and warranted urgent scrutiny. The bench directed that a committee comprising two panel architects—Shetgiri & Associates and GM Arch Pvt. Ltd.—inspect the site and report on the erosion and damage.

The court also directed the SRA’s Executive Engineer to be present during the inspection, scheduled for October 1. The matter will next be heard on October 7.