MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Worli hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah, citing concerns that he may tamper with evidence, influence witnesses or evade trial if released. HC refuses bail to Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, cites risk of witness tampering

Justice Neela Gokhale, hearing the plea, observed: “Taking into consideration the nature and gravity of the offence and Mihir’s conduct post the accident, it is neither a fit case, nor in the interest of justice that Mihir be enlarged on bail.”

Shah, son of former Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Shah, is accused of mowing down a couple riding a scooter at Worli Sea Face in the early hours of 7 July 2024. The police say he was drunk and speeding in his BMW when he rammed into the two-wheeler. While the husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, landed on the bonnet before being flung off, his wife Kaveri was trapped under the car and dragged for over two kilometres until the vehicle broke down.

A case was filed by Pradeep Nakhwa, who survived the incident. Shah fled the scene and remained missing for two days. His father and their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were arrested for allegedly helping him escape. Shah was arrested on 9 July 2024 after an intensive search by Worli police.

Since then, Shah has filed multiple bail pleas and special leave petitions before the trial court, the high court and the Supreme Court between July 2024 and August 2025, all of which were dismissed. He once again approached the high court seeking release.

Arguing for Shah, senior counsel Ashok Mundargi submitted that the 24-year-old has been in custody for over a year and four months, has strong roots in Mumbai and would neither flee nor interfere with the trial. He argued that there was no intent to cause Kaveri’s death and that Shah drove away only because he panicked.

Opposing the plea, public prosecutor Mankuwar Deshmukh said Shah was heavily intoxicated and fully aware of the risk his driving posed. She added that Shah continued driving at high speed despite knowing Kaveri was trapped under the vehicle, dragging her to the point that even a BMW could not withstand the impact.

Dismissing the plea, the court said Shah’s conduct “does not inspire confidence” that he would refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. It also noted that the offence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, carries a punishment ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment, and therefore Shah’s current incarceration cannot be considered prolonged.

However, considering his age and the period already spent in custody, the court allowed Shah to renew his bail plea after the trial court records the evidence of key eyewitnesses.