HC refuses to drop rape case against married man who posed as bachelor to marry actor
The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to exonerate a man who is being prosecuted for raping a Marathi actor after allegedly marrying her by posing as a bachelor when his first marriage was in fact in subsistence.
According to police, a common friend had introduced the actor, a divorcee, to Siddharth Banthia in 2008. In June 2010, he proposed to her by claiming to be a bachelor, and a month later, the marriage was solemnised at Versova.
Two months after the marriage, a woman called the actor and informed her that she was Banthia’s wife and they had two children born out of wedlock. When the actor confronted him about the woman, Banthia told her that his previous marriage was dissolved and even assured to show her the divorce papers.
When their first wedding anniversary celebrations at an Andheri hotel became public, Banthia’s first wife walked into their residence where the accused accepted that the divorce papers that he had shown the actor were fake. Thereafter, the actor met his parents and realised that he had cheated on her.
In 2013, she filed a complaint at Dattawadi police station in Pune and an FIR was registered against Banthia on rape and other charges. The Pune sessions court on September 3, 2021, rejected his plea for discharge from the rape case. Banthia then moved the HC.
Banthia in his discharge plea before the HC disputed the solemnisation of marriage with the actor and contended that there was no question of obtaining her consent for physical relationship by misrepresentation. He also claimed that the marriage and the anniversary celebrations were merely props as the actor had induced the petitioner to perform the role of “husband” for a programme to be aired, and Banthia performed the role as he was “fond of film and television industry”.
Counsel for the actor, advocate Aishwarya Kantawala, however, pointed out that the acts of the accused fitted in the fourth clause of section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which defines the term rape. Kantawala said that the accused induced the actor to perform marriage, despite being already married and cohabited with her by pretending to be her lawful husband.
A single-judge bench of justice N J Jamadar accepted her contention. The judge said the actor had categorically stated that she was made to solemnise the marriage and cohabit with him who claimed to be unmarried.
“Since the petitioner [Banthia] allegedly solemnised the marriage with the prosecutrix [actor], during the lifetime of his wife, the marriage was, thus, void,” justice Jamadar said, while dismissing his plea for discharge.
The judge said the accused knew he was not her husband and yet had physical relations with her by pretending to be her lawfully married husband and therefore there was substance in the actor’s submission that she would not have given consent but for the belief induced by him that he was unmarried.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
