HC refuses to vacate stay on selection of State’s Ice Hockey team for Winter Games

The Bombay high court on Wednesday refused to vacate the stay on selection of Maharashtra's Ice Hockey team for Khelo India Winter Games 2026 organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The division bench of justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Abhay Mantri on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by Prashant Chavan, claiming to be a representative of Maharashtra Ice Hockey Association. Chavan contended that the stay was granted on incorrect factual premises and suppression of the fact that 33 players had participated in the selection process and 23 of them were found eligible and 19 of them were selected.

He also argued that the stay would not only prejudice the innocent players but also jeopardize Maharashtra’s participation in the Winter Games.

The judges, however, reiterated that the selection tests were conducted on a rough, tiled surface and not on ice, and therefore cannot be allowed to proceed.

HT had reported on January 20 that the HC on Saturday stayed the selection process after noticing that the selection tests were conducted at a skating facility in Nigdi in Pune, where players used roller skates, instead of skating blades used on ice.

The judges were also irked with the fact that around 20 national players from Maharashtra, who have been participating in Winter Games at the national level were ignored in the selection process. Two of these 20 players have represented the India in under-20 boys tournaments at the international level.

The court passed the orders on a petition filed by five Ice Hockey players from Pune and Sangli. According to their counsel, advocates Vinod Sangvikar and Shubham Sonawane, sports commissioner for Maharashtra had on January 12, 2026, issued a notification for conducting tests for selecting Maharashtra’s Ice Hockey team for the Winter Games and constructed the tests on the rough surface the next day.