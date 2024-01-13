HC refuses urgent hearing on PIL against Manoj Jarange Patil

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Friday declined an urgent listing for a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a ban on strikes and protests related to the Maratha reservation issue in Mumbai. A petition of activist Hemanth Patil was mentioned for urgent hearing by advocate RN Kachhwe, who argued that a large gathering of people was anticipated at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai under the leadership of Manoj Jarange-Patil for their demand of reservation for the Maratha community in public employment and education. HT Image

A division bench of chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and justice Arif S Doctor said the decision on permissions for such gatherings rests with the authorities, not the court. Emphasising that the court is not responsible for maintaining law and order, the bench directed the petitioner to approach the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

“This is not a PIL. We cannot start entertaining matters on the apprehension that 1-2 crore people are going to assemble in Mumbai. We have more important work to do. Go to the authorities. We are not sitting here to maintain law and order,” the judges said.

Patil’s petition comes in the backdrop of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s announcement that they would march towards Mumbai from Jalna district on January 20, passing through Beed, Ahmednagar, Pune, and culminating at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for their demand for reservation for the community. The PIL also sought the registration of an FIR against Jarange-Patil for breach of peace, public nuisance, and sedition etc.