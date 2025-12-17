HC reserves orders on PIL seeking FIR against Pawars in Lavasa Project

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking a CBI probe against NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for allegedly illegally granting permissions to construct a hill station at Lavasa in Pune district in 1994. Bombay High Court. Photo by Girish Srivastava/HT 08-01-02

The petition, filed by advocate and agriculturist Nanasaheb Vasantrao Jadhav, alleges that the private hill station project was sanctioned by the state government without due consideration of its socio-economic impact on surrounding villages and in violation of norms. During the hearing, Jadhav submitted that the project has remained unresolved for over a decade, during which farmers in the affected areas lost their livelihoods as agricultural land became unfit for cultivation. He contended that compensation paid to farmers was inadequate, leaving vulnerable landowners with little legal recourse.

The division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad said that Jadhav, being a lawyer, was expected to provide adequate material to support his claims, for the court to accept his plea, which he had failed.

Jadhav has alleged that permissions under the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act were amended in 2005, and clearance to the project was granted in 2002 for purchasing agricultural land, despite there being no provision for hill station development at the time. The petition also states that Supriya Sule and her husband, Sadanand Sule, received shares in Lavasa following the merger, while Ajit Pawar, as irrigation minister and Maharashtra Krishna valley Development Corporation (MKVDC) chairman, approved leases and permissions that violated statutory norms.

The petitioner further claimed that despite multiple complaints lodged with the Pune city police, Pune Rural police and the Superintendent of Police since 2020, no action had been taken. He alleged that around 5,000 acres of land in 18 villages in Mulshi taluka were involved in the project.

The court noted that Jadhav had filed a similar petition in 2018, which was disposed of in February 2022 on the ground of delay, as it was filed nearly a decade after the project commenced.

In a fresh PIL filed in 2023 seeking a CBI probe, Jadhav said he had filed a complaint with the Pune police commissioner in December 2018 seeking a probe against Pawar and others, but the police took no action.