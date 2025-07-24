HC restrains rickshaw unions from disrupting Uber’s services

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed rickshaw driver unions to stop disrupting ride-hailing major Uber India’s services and threatening violence and property damage. The order comes at a time when autorikshaw drivers had scheduled protests from July 23 after they began instigating Uber drivers wanting fare parity between app-based cab aggregators and black and yellow cabs. The unions also wanted a ban on bike taxis. Uber said that its business operations and driver-partners were being continuously disrupted and were at risk of harm. ( Photo By Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The court has directed the joint commissioner of police (traffic) to ensure that local senior police inspectors make sure that Uber’s driver-partners and their vehicles are not stopped, blocked, or prevented from offering their services.

A single-judge bench of justice Riyaz Chagla was hearing a plea by Uber India Systems Private Limited stating that the auto-rickshaw union’s agitation had grown physical after Uber’s partner driver’s cars were damaged and they were made to stop rides with passengers still in their vehicles. Uber added, the Baghtoy Rikshawala Union had allegedly intimidated and assaulted Uber’s drivers, forcing many to conduct their services offline, leading the company to appeal to the court.

Uber also added that many of the protesting organisations had been given notices by the Mumbai and Pune police and told that they could protest as long as they ensured that no individual’s sentiments were hurt.