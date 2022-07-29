HC says, political leaders should ask their followers not to put up illegal hoardings
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday sought details from the state and BMC on whether there were any permissible areas identified by the authorities for putting up hoardings and questioned as to why such lists were not made available to the police, so that there was a stop on putting up of illegal hoardings.
The court also reiterated its query on whether political leaders would ask their followers and supporters to desist from putting up unauthorised hoardings and posters in the city and the state.
The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik, while hearing a bunch of petitions which included public interest litigations and contempt petitions sought to know from the state as to whether any measures were put in place to curb the habit of putting up unauthorised hoardings.
Additional government pleader Bhupesh Samant informed the bench that a procedure was in place whereby the authorities took action against the hoardings which were put up unauthorisedly. He submitted that the police were empowered to take suitable action against people putting up all such hoardings.
However, the bench sought to know whether there was a system in place by which the police could take action on their own against such illegal hoardings and banners.
The bench was told that the civic authorities maintained a list of authorised and licensed hoardings and whenever a hoarding was found it was verified from the list and if it was not on the list, it was pulled down and action was initiated against the perpetrators.
After hearing the submissions, the bench questioned as to why the civic authorities were not providing the list before hand to the police so that immediate action could be taken and unnecessary wastage of time could be avoided. The bench also deemed it necessary that the civic authorities put a system in place by which the list of authorised hoardings was updated in real time for the benefit of the police as well as the public.
The court then asked the state to furnish it details of the system it planned to put in place against the unauthorised hoardings and adjourned the hearing of the petitions.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
