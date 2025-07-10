HC seeks BMC’s response over lack of crematoriums for crematoriums

MUMBAI: Raising concerns over the lack of an electric crematorium for pet animals in the city, the Bombay high court on Wednesday sought the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) response to the issue within two weeks. Bombay High Court at Fort File photo (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Following a news report highlighting the delay in setting up of the crematoriums in Deonar, the division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep V Marne had initiated a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) on June 11. Taking note of the situation, the bench observed that technical difficulties were the reason for the delay.

In 2018, the BMC announced its plan to set up three pet crematoriums in Malad, Mahalaxmi and Deonar. The facilities were supposed to be set up by 2024, likely powered by a PNG incinerator and provide space for at least five animals at a time.

The PNG-powered crematorium in Malad was inaugurated in September 2023. The counsel for the BMC informed the court that a fully functional electric crematorium, with a carrying capacity of 50kg, was also established at Mahalaxmi. The one at Deonar, however, was delayed and set to be opened in May 2025. The project would be further delayed due to the monsoon. BMC’s counsel sought time from the court to furnish its reply on the progress of the work.