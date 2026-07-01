MUMBAI: Questioning the state’s progress in ensuring safe drinking water in Melghat and Dharni, the Bombay high court on Tuesday sought a status report on the Jal Jeevan Mission, including details of expenditure and implementation. HC seeks Jal Jeevan Mission report for Melghat, Dharni (REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE)

“Melghat residents are not seeking a luxurious life but only access to safe drinking water,” said the division bench of Justice A S Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata while hearing petitions related to malnutrition and maternal deaths in tribal areas.

The bench also took serious note of last year’s incident in Dharni, where 13 people died and 86 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water.

The state informed the court that water tankers have been deployed in 20 villages and work under the Jal Jeevan Mission is progressing in several others.

It said around 70-75% of the work has been completed in some villages, while the remaining work is awaiting forest department approvals. The government added that the National Rural Drinking Water Programme has already sanctioned the water supply schemes.

According to the state, villages including Khadimal, Simpur, Eklara, Makhala, Aki, Meharbhami, Aatleoh, Lavada and Gavildhana are part of regional water supply projects scheduled for completion between March and December 2028, subject to funding and statutory clearances.

The government also informed the court that tanker services have been discontinued in some villages after the arrival of the monsoon, with drinking water to be supplied through the Jal Jeevan Mission.