MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has directed JJ Hospital to file a report on ‘growth of the foetus’ of a mentally ill woman whose adoptive father had approached the court seeking termination of her pregnancy due to her inability to maintain the child. HC seeks report on pregnancy of mentally ill woman

In his plea, the city-based 66-year-old man stated he and his wife had been caring for their 27-year-old adoptive daughter for more than 2 decades. He discovered that she was pregnant in November 2024 when he took her to a doctor, but she was neither willing to reveal any details about the biological father, nor terminate the pregnancy.

Additional government pleader Prachi Tatake, however, pointed out that although the 27-year-old woman seemed to be suffering from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and depression as per documents produced her adoptive father, it could not be said that she was unable to consent to termination of her pregnancy.

Consent of the woman was necessary to medically terminate her pregnancy, said Tatake. The pleader also drew attention to a psychiatric report which revealed that the woman was under heavy medication which triggered headaches, irritability, and mood swings; her adoptive father also physically assaulted her, the report states.

The division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Rajesh Patil on Friday asked the JJ Hospital to examine the growth of her foetus and submit a report to the court.