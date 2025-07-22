Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC slams officials over inaction in identity theft case for 5 years

ByKaruna Nidhi
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 09:48 am IST

Calling it a “very sad state of affairs”, the court pulled up the authorities over their inaction in the identity theft case

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday imposed a compensation of 10,000 each on Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Gujarat chief commissioner, the chief commissioner of income tax (Mumbai), Union Bank of India, and the Gujarat commissioner of state tax for not responding effectively to the concerns of a petitioner whose identity was misused by frauds for running a shell company in Gujarat. Calling it a “very sad state of affairs”, the court pulled up the authorities over their inaction in the identity theft case.

A file photo of Bombay high court. (HT photo)
A file photo of Bombay high court. (HT photo)

The incident dates back to 2019, when the petitioner, Vilas Prabhakar Lad, 51, who runs a provisional store in the city, received a notice in December for not paying rent for a property in Rajkot, Gujarat, used by a company named Metro International Trading. Denying any connection with the company, Lad approached the Dadar police in January 2020 and learnt that his identity had been misused by unidentified individuals in Gujarat and that there was a case registered against him.

In March 2020, Lad approached the UIDAI and the GST authorities for the cancellation of Aadhaar card number and GST number issued under his name, but no action was taken, he claimed. He continued to receive notices from the Ahmedabad magistrate and the commissioner of state tax, Gujarat, for various defaults, prompting Lad to approach the Bombay high court.

Lad also informed the Andhra Bank in Ahmedabad that he does not hold any account with them. In December 2020, the Union Bank of India (after the merger with Andhra Bank) informed Lad that his original documents were submitted under the company’s name, with a different photograph.

Advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing for Lad, submitted that the authorities have failed to take necessary measures to ensure confidentiality of identity information and, therefore, he is entitled to compensation and sought action against the fraud.

Advocate Jitendra B Mishra, representing UIDAI, submitted that they have cooperated with Lad by deactivating his Aadhaar number and that the bank was supposed to carry out the authentication, which they have failed to do.

The division bench of justices M. S. Sonak and Jitendra Jain observed that the statutory and government authorities stood motionless for five years. “There has been a total failure on the part of the authorities by not filing an FIR or setting the criminal proceedings in motion”, the court said.

The court directed the GST authorities to delete Lad’s Aadhaar and PAN number from its portal and imposed a compensation of 10,000, each on UIDAI, Gujarat chief commissioner, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Mumbai), Union Bank of India, and Gujarat Commissioner of State Tax, to be paid to Lad for not performing their duties and not initiating any criminal proceedings till date.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC slams officials over inaction in identity theft case for 5 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On