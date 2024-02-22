HC stays non-bailable warrant against BJP legislator Nitesh Rane

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday stayed the execution of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued by a magistrate’s court in the city against BJP legislator Nitesh Rane in an alleged defamation case filed by Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The warrant had been issued due to Rane’s non-appearance in court despite being summoned. Mumbai, India - August 06, 2022: BJP leader Nitesh Rane addresses the media during a press conference at BJP Office, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, August 06, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The case pertains to a defamation complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut against Rane. Rane’s lawyer, Milan Desai, explained that Rane refrained from appearing before the magistrate court because recording his pleadings there would render his criminal revision application before the Mumbai sessions court ineffective.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rane, who represents Kankavli in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is the son of Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane, had initially faced a bailable warrant in November 2023, which was later cancelled in December, granting him exemption from appearance. However, when he failed to appear again on January 30, Raut’s legal team sought an NBW to ensure his presence in court.

Aggrieved by the NBW, Rane approached the Bombay high court, arguing that recording his plea at the magistrate court would undermine his statutory remedy and right to appeal. He criticised the magistrate for mechanically issuing the NBW without adequate justification on the third scheduled appearance date.

Rane allegedly made a controversial statement in May last year, referring to Raut as a “snake” who would defect to the NCP by June 10, 2023. Both Shiv Sena and NCP had swiftly refuted Rane’s claim upon its release.

In response to Rane’s petition, the Bombay high court stayed the execution of the NBW and directed Rane to appear before the magistrate court on February 26. The court scheduled further hearings on February 27 to address Rane’s plea seeking cancellation of the NBW.