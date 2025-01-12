HEAD: Buldhana’s ‘bald virus’ not a fungal infection, suggest prelim reports

MUMBAI: Preliminary investigations of hair, scalp and nail samples have ruled out a fungal infection as the cause of the mysterious “bald virus” affecting several villages in Shegaon taluka of Buldhana district. Buldhana, India. Jan 09, 2025: Villagers in Bondgaon, Buldhana district, are experiencing sudden hair loss and baldness. Approximately 100 villagers from three villages in this district have reported significant hair fall, prompting authorities to investigate the issue. Buldhana, India. Jan 09, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Medical experts and officials have, however, cautioned that these are only initial findings, and further analysis is required. The microbiology reports, crucial for a definitive diagnosis, are expected by Thursday. Meanwhile, a team of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to visit the affected areas within two days to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

In response to the outbreak, Prataprao Jadhav, union minister of state for AYUSH and health, on Saturday visited the affected villages, including Pahurjira, Kalwad, Kathora, Bhongaon and Bondgaon. During his visit, he interacted with the affected residents, assuring them of swift action.

“This is an unusual condition, but there is no need to panic,” he said. “Scientists from ICMR and experts from various medical systems, including Ayurveda, Unani and allopathy, will conduct detailed research and diagnosis. The government is fully committed to resolving this issue.”

The district administration has initiated multiple measures, including testing water sources and other environmental factors. Groundwater samples from affected villages were analysed by the Groundwater Survey and Development Agency in Buldhana, with additional testing conducted at a private NABL-certified laboratory in Nashik.

The report, received on January 11, revealed no traces of arsenic, lead, mercury or cadmium in the samples. However, elevated nitrate levels were found in 14 of the 31 samples tested. Consequently, gram panchayats in the affected villages have been advised to avoid using water sources with high nitrate levels until further notice.

To address concerns, the district health authorities have already initiated symptomatic treatment for patients at Primary Health Centres. A team of dermatologists examined the affected individuals and sent samples for skin biopsy to the Government Medical College in Akola. The biopsy report, submitted on January 11, confirmed the absence of fungal or other infections in hair, nail and scalp samples.

Dr Amol Gite, district health officer, however, said it was too early to claim the absence of fungal infection, as the microbiology lab report was still to come in. Reiterating Dr Gite’s viewpoint, local doctor Avinash Mahajan said, “These are very preliminary reports. We have to wait for further reports. Till then, the current treatment will continue for the affected people based on the available information.”

In addition, an independent team of microbiologists and dermatologists from the Government Medical College in Akola conducted a survey on January 10. Blood samples from over 65 villagers were collected and analysed, with initial results showing no direct link to hair loss. The Food Safety Officer also collected samples of shampoo, hair oil and soap from local shops for analysis. The results are awaited.

Union Minister Jadhav emphasised that efforts were underway at all levels. “Primary treatment is being provided, and a detailed investigation is on,” he said. “Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and consult the health system if symptoms are observed.” Maharashtra public health minister Prakashrao Abitkar is monitoring the situation, coordinating the efforts of central and state agencies.

Public awareness campaigns have also been launched in the affected villages, urging residents to ensure the safety of drinking and bathing water. Further action will be determined based on the ICMR team’s findings, which are expected to be available later this week. The district health system continues to operate on high alert, with local and state authorities striving to address the situation comprehensively.