Health minister: Mask not mandatory in state as of now
Mumbai: Even as the Covid-19 cases are marginally increasing in some parts of the state, the Maharashtra government did not decide to make face masks ‘mandatory’ again. The Covid situation in the state was reviewed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where reintroducing the mandate on face masks, which was lifted on April 2, was discussed.
State health minister Rajesh Tope, following the cabinet meeting, said that though the positivity had increased slightly, the situation was under control. He added that the department was keeping a close watch on the Covid figures.
“The cabinet meeting reviewed the Covid situation and took note of the fact that the positivity rate has gone up marginally from 0.3% to 0.7%. There is nothing to worry about at this point. As of now, the masks are not compulsory, there would be no fines. We are monitoring the situation and keeping a watch on the numbers. However, we appeal to the citizens to wear masks,” Tope said.
The government’s move not to make the masks compulsory came even as the state Covid task force and some district collectors had earlier recommended that face masks be made compulsory in enclosed and crowded places.
Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid task force, said, “Currently, masking is voluntary. What was strongly recommended was indoor masking and in poorly ventilated and crowded spaces. Also, masking should be encouraged as a good health habit. Because of the current prevalence of Omicron, the risk of transmission is in poorly ventilated spaces, closed spaces, and crowded environments.”
A senior health department official said that the enforcement of masking at enclosed places would have been inadequate. “Had we made masks compulsory in enclosed spaces and crowded areas, but keeping it voluntary in other places, it would have been flouted. How does one enforce it? Therefore, it was decided to appeal to citizens to follow Covid appropriate behaviour along with masking,” said a senior health department official, who did not want to be named.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, added 165 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 78,77,429. The state added two deaths, pushing the death toll to 147,840. Mumbai added 90 fresh Covid-19 cases, while no deaths were reported in the city. The state’s active case count rose to 961 from 955 on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 27248 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.6%.
Dr Joshi added that the situation is under control. However, vigilance and better surveillance are required. “Looking at the current situation, we should not panic, but we need to be vigilant. We need to continue surveillance, including genomic. We need to protect the vulnerable and follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times,” he said.
-
BJP discussed alliance with NCP in 2017, claims Ashish Shelar
Mumbai: Claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that there was a proposal to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party in 2017 by inducting the latter into the ruling alliance has created a flutter in the political corridors in the state. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the proposal got derailed as NCP wanted Sena to be junked from the alliance.
-
Unusually hot April sees fire calls in Capital jump 26% from last year
Owing to a rise in temperature, the Capital has seen an increase of 26.5% in the number of fire calls received in April this year as compared to the corresponding month last year, data shared by Delhi Fire Services showed. According to the data, a total of 3657 fire calls have been received in this month till April 27 while 2890 had been received in April 2021 till the corresponding date.
-
Khelo India University Games: PU pugilists, judokas keep the gold rush going
Panjab University pugilists on Thursday clinched two gold medals in boxing at the ongoing Khelo India University Games, being held at the Jain University, Bengaluru. First up in the women's 81kg weight category, Komal overcame Rajasthan University's Neha in the gold medal bout. Her teammate Sawan followed it up with a gold of his own in the men's 92 weight category with a win over Gaurav Dutt of Kurukshetra University.
-
Pawar says no allegations against anyone for Bhima Koregaon violence
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said he has no personal knowledge or information about the sequence of events that led to the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1, 2018, and that he does not want to make allegations against anyone over the incident. Pawar said this in an additional nine-page affidavit filed before a two-member commission on April 11, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times.
-
At 43.5°C, Delhi buckles on hottest April day in 12 years
A heatwave gripped the national capital once again on Thursday, with the mercury climbing to 43.5 degrees Celsius, giving the city its hottest day of the year so far and its hottest April day since 2010, the weather office said, even as the mercury touched 46C in parts of East Delhi on the day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics