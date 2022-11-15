Heavy dust pollution chokes Mulund residents

Mumbai: Residents of Swpna Nagari in Yogi Hills, Mulund, have had a hard time breathing since the last six to seven months. The air is dotted with dust particles, which they claimed is the result of the ongoing construction work and a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant right next to their buildings.

The dust pollution is so severe, they said in unison, that in just half a day a car parked on the road gets covered with dust. The frequent movement of dumpers in the area has led to dust spreading across the residential buildings.

During an on-ground visit by HT last Tuesday, at least 15 trucks were seen moving from the narrow two-lane road in just a matter of 30 minutes. These trucks were either carrying dug out soil or materials for the RMC plant or sand and stones for construction.

The problem is so severe that shopkeepers nearby have to keep their doors shut to ensure dust does not settle on their wares. Deepak Shah, a boutique owner, said, “I have to keep the doors shut and the air conditioner on all the time otherwise the clothes that I sell will get covered with dust and ruin my stock. Besides that, the pollution has caused constant breathing and coughing problems among residents.”

A representative of Hill Side Residents Welfare Association (HIRWA) bemoaned the constant movement of dumpers, which have damaged road in the past and created heavy noise and dust pollution. “The contractors need to start washing the tyres before the dumpers move out of the site. This is not some abandoned land – there are so many housing societies here. The whole area is clouded with dust early morning. The top of the dumpers need to be covered completely to ensure to reduce pollution.”

Residents have also alleged that the RMC plant installed by the builder is servicing other projects in the nearby areas as well, which has led to an increase in dumper movements.

A local resident Bharat Soni, who has been tweeting the issue to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “After we approached the builder last week, they fixed a part of the road that was damaged due to the movement of trucks. Since the last few days, they have started sprinkling water on the road but that’s not a solution. Builders need to start cleaning the tyres before the trucks exit the site, cover the dumpers well and ensure the roads are not damaged due to heavy vehicle movement.”

Residents say they are now planning to get an AQI (Air Quality Index) meter installed in the area to highlight the gravity of the problem. Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner of T-Ward, under whose Jurisdiction this falls, said, “I have no information of the residents complaining, please share the details of the complaint and I will have my staff look into it.”

HT had reached out to the Prestige Group on Monday afternoon, but received no response from them.