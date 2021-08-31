Heavy rainfall claims 7 lives in north, central Maharashtra, 250 shifted to safer locations

Heavy rainfall in parts of central and north Maharashtra claimed seven lives in the past two days. Around 250 people in Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district have been shifted to safer places, while hundreds of cattle are feared washed away in the floodwater, said, state officials. Landslide in Kannad-Chalisgaon ghat has resulted in closure of the Dhule-Aurangabad highway.

A few tehsils in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra and districts including Nanded, Beed, Jalna in central Maharashtra were lashed by the heavy rainfall in the past two days. River Girna’s water level rose significantly affecting five villages in Chalisgaon in Jalgaon. Several houses were submerged, forcing the district administration to shift 250 people from more than 50 families to a safer place. A team of State Disaster Response Force has been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Three landslides in Kannad-Chalisgaon ghat (pass in hilly area) has resulted in the closure of the vehicular traffic on Dhule-Aurangabad highway during wee hours on Tuesday. Many vehicles have been damaged in the landslide that occurred at midnight.

“Chalisgaon tehsil received 126mm rainfall in 24 hours till 11am. One person and 506 milch animals, 155 small ruminants (sheep/goat) have died in the district. The vehicular traffic Kannad-Chalisagon ghat is expected to resume for the light vehicles tomorrow afternoon, said Rahul Patil, deputy resident collector, Jalgaon.

Many tehsils in Aurangabad, Beed, Parabhani have received more than 300mm rainfall in the past two days. The water level in the reservoirs of the drought-prone central Maharashtra districts has increased significantly in the past two days. Of the six people who died in Central Maharashtra, three are from Nanded and one each from Jalna, Beed and Latur.

A few tehsils of Ahmednagar districts are too affected by heavy rainfall. 150 people from Shevgaon and 235 from Pathardi have been shifted to safer places. One team of National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in rescue and relief operations.