MUMBAI: After months of mounting complaints over crippling congestion and delayed emergency response, the Mumbai Traffic Police on February 23 restricted the entry of heavy vehicles on the Sant Dnyaneshwar Chowk–Western Express Highway stretch, popularly known as Akurli Road in Kandivali. Heavy vehicles barred on Kandivali’s Akurli Road after residents flag gridlock

The order, issued by additional commissioner of police (traffic) Priyanka Narnaware, bars heavy vehicles between 8am and 9pm, except those engaged in essential and necessary services. Residents had repeatedly warned that daily gridlock on the narrow approach road to the highway was pushing commuters and patients into dangerous situations.

Locals alleged that heavy vehicles linked to a Mahindra tractor manufacturing unit in Kandivali were significantly contributing to the bottleneck. With a divider along the carriageway, ongoing construction activity and the earlier closure of a right turn in the vicinity, the stretch had become a persistent choke point, particularly during peak hours.

Pinki Pachouly, 50, a school teacher, recalled an incident earlier this month when an ambulance was stuck in traffic for nearly 15 to 20 minutes while attempting to reach her brother-in-law during a medical emergency. “The ambulance could not move because of the traffic. We had to call the corporator to get vehicles cleared. Those minutes are crucial in a medical emergency,” she said.

Officials from the Samta Nagar traffic division said the factory has a designated entry and exit directly from the Western Express Highway, and the traffic police have urged it to use that access instead of routing heavy vehicles through Akurli Road. They added that a similar restriction had been enforced last year but was not renewed after compliance improved, leading to heavy vehicle movement gradually increasing again.

Santy Shetty, founder of local citizens’ group We All Connect (WAC), said the decision was long overdue. “The road is narrow and congestion builds up quickly. The order should help streamline traffic, but strict enforcement is crucial,” he said. The group has been pursuing the issue for over two years.

Residents, particularly from Lokhandwala, have welcomed the February 23, 2026 circular as a much-awaited relief. However, many say the real test will lie in consistent on-ground enforcement, especially during peak hours.