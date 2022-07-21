Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Judge who recorded confession of accused likely to testify today
The ad hoc sessions judge who had recorded the confessional statement of Pradeep Rajbhar, an accused in the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, is likely to be examined as a prosecution witness before the Dindoshi sessions court on Friday.
Prasad Kulkarni was a metropolitan magistrate when he recorded the confession of the accused in March 2016. The judge was to testify on Monday, but his testimony was postponed to Friday as the confessional statement was misplaced at the relevant time. After the hearing was completed on Monday, it was found in the registry of the sessions court where it was sent for making certified copies.
According to the prosecution, Hema and advocate Bhambhani were reported missing on December 12, 2015. Hours later, around 6.30 pm, Kandivali police station received information about two huge brown cardboard boxes being thrown in a drain near the burial ground at Dahanukar Wadi in Kandivali West. Upon opening those two parcels, police found the bodies of Hema and Bhambhani.
The prosecution alleged that Hema was lured out of her house under the guise of providing evidence against her ex-husband, Chintan Upadhyay, also an artist, and she had taken advocate Bhambhani with her to meet the person, who claimed to be Chintan’s ex-house help from Jaipur.
Police further claimed that during the probe they collected material that clearly indicated that Chintan had hired Pradeep Rajbhar, Azad Rajbhar, Vijay Rajbhar, and Shivkumar Rajbhar to eliminate his ex-wife and her lawyer, as he had grudge against, purportedly for “making his life miserable”. The four are from a village in Uttar Pradesh.
In his confessional statement recorded on March 8, 2016, Pradeep had said that he was jobless at that time and had sought help from Chintan. He was then called to Mumbai through Vidyadhar Rajbhar, one of Chintan’s workmen, and others. He was directed to make a phone call to Hema posing as Chintan’s ex-servant and inform her that he had some videos, which she could rely upon in her legal battle with her estranged husband.
Pradeep has also narrated the entire plot, purportedly hatched by Chintan through Vidyadhar and others.
Chintan was arrested on December 22, 2015, and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 17, 2021.
-
KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI: Daily hearing from July 25 on maintainability of case
The court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will conduct day-to-day hearing from July 25 on maintainability of the case filed on behalf of the deity, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman, in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter. Removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37 acre land to the deity has been sought in the case.
-
Delhi govt to initiate coaching classes for poor Class 10, 12 graduates
The Delhi government will initiate classes for children from marginalised backgrounds starting next week under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, officials said on Thursday. Social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam added that children from poor families in Delhi had cleared tough competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions, such as Indian Institutes of Technology. He said, “We will ensure that the beneficiaries of the scheme are not left behind and their classes start on time.”
-
BMC gets land in Ambernath land marked for waste treatment in future
Mumbai: In a bid to facilitate daily waste management in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has acquired a 38-hectare piece of land at Karwale Village in Ambernath. Mumbai has two waste treatment facilities, in Kanjurmarg and Deonar. Civic officials said that there are currently no available land parcels in the city that can be used for setting up additional waste treatment facilities in the future.
-
A day after refusing summons, Delhi chief secy attends assembly panel meeting
A day after refusing to appear before the petitions committee of the Delhi assembly and questioning its authority to summon him, Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar appeared before the panel on Thursday after the House panel sent a fresh letter to the top government official saying he had been called to discuss the recurring problem of waterlogging in the city and attached 20 newspaper clippings with the letter.
-
UPMRC to train German rail firm staff
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun training newly recruited staff of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn at the training institute of the Transport Nagar Depot. In the ultra-modern institute, training is being provided to a batch of 150 trainees of train operators and maintainer staff of DB. In 90 days of training, these trainees will learn the nuances of train operation and maintenance.
