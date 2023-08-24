Labourer saves life

In a daring act, a 20-year-old daily-wage labourer on Tuesday dived into Kolshet Creek and swam for nearly 50 meters to save a mentally depressed youth who tried to end his life by driving his car straight into the waters. Anamika story Thane, India - August, 23, 2023: 20 years old Mandip Shilpkar saved a 25 years old man from creek who was trying to commit suicide in Thane on Tuesday .Thane, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Wednesday, August, 23, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

According to police, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm at Ganesh immersion ghat when Mandip Shilpkar was working at a nearby dhaba.

Shilpkar said he along with another co-worker went near the creek to dump garbage. “Around 100 metres away, I saw a car going into the water at a high speed. The young driver’s face reminded me of my brother. There were only two or three people around the creek and we stared at each other. Some even started shouting.”

The car’s boot got opened after it hit the water, he said. “When I again saw the face, I ran a distance of 100 metres and jumped into the creek and swam for around 50 metres. Five to 10 minutes had already passed.”

Shilpkar said he held the boot door open and started a conversation with the man. “I was speaking Hindi, but I am not sure if he was understanding it or not. He looked scared and I told him to forget everything and just give me his hand. There was something going on in his mind, but he eventually grabbed my hand. I pulled him out of the car and swam both of us to safety.”

Meanwhile, another worker informed the contractor who alerted the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the fire brigade.

RDMC officer Yasin Tadavi said, “When we reached the spot, the man had already been rescued and the roof of the Volkswagen Vento was visible on the surface of the water. Two of our swimmers went inside and attached a rope to the car and with the help of a fire brigade vehicle, we pulled the vehicle out.”

An officer from Kapurbawdi police station said the man, aged 25, is from an affluent family in Thane and has completed his bachelor of management studies. “He was under mental pressure because of which he wanted to die by suicide. His father is a doctor and he told us about his depression. The family thanked Shilpkar for saving their son’s life and gave him ₹1,000 as a token of appreciation.”

Shilpkar, who migrated from Gorakhpur to Thane six months ago, struggles to earn ₹500 daily to meet his expenses. He works daily from 9am to 6am as a laborer. “Over the past few weeks, I have not been able to earn even ₹500 a day thrice a week. So, I am taking up anything that comes my way and the cleaning work at the dhaba is one such job. I didn’t save this man’s life to get a reward and I would have done it anyway as if he was my own brother. I am happy he is alive and got a chance to think about his present once again.”

Tadvi added, “The creek is difficult to swim in for those unfamiliar with it. It was really good that Shilpkar used his presence of mind and rescued him. Otherwise, in the next few minutes, the car would have sunk, and its windows were locked too.”

The family of the 25-year-old could not be contacted for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON