Home / Cities / Mumbai News / History sheeter held in Dombivli, 13 cases solved

History sheeter held in Dombivli, 13 cases solved

ByN K Gupta
Jun 19, 2023 09:57 PM IST

A 24-year-old history-sheeter arrested by Dombivli police has led to the opening of 13 cases of chain snatching, mobile snatching, and motorcycle thefts registered across the Thane commissionerate, said police on Friday

KALYAN: A 24-year-old history-sheeter arrested by Dombivli police has led to the opening of 13 cases of chain snatching, mobile snatching, and motorcycle thefts registered across the Thane commissionerate, said police on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

The habitual offender has been identified as Mustafa Alias Mussu Jafar Sayyed urf Irani, 24, a resident of the Ambivli area in Kalyan.

Manpada police said that the complainant has been identified as Pundlik Kadukar who approached the police station to register a case about mobile snatching by an unknown person.

The complainant stated in the complaint that on June 6, he was walking through Bhopar village in Dombivli and an unknown person came behind him and snatched his mobile phone, and ran away. A case was lodged under section 392, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

A team of police personnel was formed under the guidance of ACP Sunil Kulhade to crack the chain, mobile snatching, and motorcycle theft cases.

According to police, based on a tip-off, the accused would be coming to Shahad railway station to take a motorcycle, the police laid a trap near the railway station and based on suspicion, enquired with him and nabbed him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and his involvement in other case.

Police said that 13 cases (one mobile snatching, four mobile snatchings, and eight motorcycle stealing) have been detected across the Manpada police, Kalwa police, Central police, Narpoli police, and Kolsewadi police station.

Police seized 60-gram gold ornaments, eight motorcycles, and five phones worthRs 4.25000 from the Irani’s possession. His accomplice is still at large. A total of 21 cases were registered against Irani across the Thane commissionerate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kalyan
kalyan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out