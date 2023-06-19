History sheeter held in Dombivli, 13 cases solved

KALYAN: A 24-year-old history-sheeter arrested by Dombivli police has led to the opening of 13 cases of chain snatching, mobile snatching, and motorcycle thefts registered across the Thane commissionerate, said police on Friday. HT Image

The habitual offender has been identified as Mustafa Alias Mussu Jafar Sayyed urf Irani, 24, a resident of the Ambivli area in Kalyan.

Manpada police said that the complainant has been identified as Pundlik Kadukar who approached the police station to register a case about mobile snatching by an unknown person.

The complainant stated in the complaint that on June 6, he was walking through Bhopar village in Dombivli and an unknown person came behind him and snatched his mobile phone, and ran away. A case was lodged under section 392, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

A team of police personnel was formed under the guidance of ACP Sunil Kulhade to crack the chain, mobile snatching, and motorcycle theft cases.

According to police, based on a tip-off, the accused would be coming to Shahad railway station to take a motorcycle, the police laid a trap near the railway station and based on suspicion, enquired with him and nabbed him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and his involvement in other case.

Police said that 13 cases (one mobile snatching, four mobile snatchings, and eight motorcycle stealing) have been detected across the Manpada police, Kalwa police, Central police, Narpoli police, and Kolsewadi police station.

Police seized 60-gram gold ornaments, eight motorcycles, and five phones worthRs 4.25000 from the Irani’s possession. His accomplice is still at large. A total of 21 cases were registered against Irani across the Thane commissionerate.

