History sheeter repeats brother’s crime, held for running amok in Powai

Mumbai: A 25-year-old history sheeter ran amok in Powai on Tuesday night, assaulting his neighbour, getting into a scuffle with policemen and shattering the window pane of a police vehicle with his head before being overpowered and arrested. Incidentally, the accused's brother was arrested two months ago for a similar offence.

According to Powai police, they received a call at around 9.25 pm on Tuesday, informing them about two men fighting on the Saki Vihar Road in Powai. Two patrolling constables had spotted the incident and had called in for reinforcements. Accordingly, a three-member team rushed to the spot in a police SUV.

“We reached the spot to see a man beating another mercilessly. We tried to stop him but he started abusing us, and got into an altercation with us,” said an officer with the Powai police station.

The officer added that for the next five to 10 minutes, the policemen tried hard to subdue the man, who kept abusing them and assaulting them. Ultimately, he was subdued and pushed into the SUV. However, as soon as the policemen got inside with him, the accused allegedly started assaulting them again.

“Even as we were trying to control him, he pushed all of us aside and banged his head against the right-side passenger window, breaking the glass. We somehow managed to subdue him while the driver sped to the police station. He was abusing us throughout and saying that the police could not do anything to him,” the officer said.

The police then tried some preliminary questioning and only managed to glean his name and age. The accused, identified as Akshay Agarwal (25), was taken to the hospital for a check-up and later brought back to the police station, after which he was placed under arrest.

“We checked his name in our records and found that he has two prior cases registered against him. One of them was for attempt to murder while the other was an assault case,” said Hanesh Hazare, police sub inspector, Powai police station.

“His brother, too, was arrested two months ago after he assaulted police personnel, who tried to break up a fight that he was involved in, and also banged his head against the window glass. The brother is still in judicial custody,” said Hazare.

Agrawal has been charged with assault or criminal force with intent to deter a public servant from performing his duty and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, officers said.