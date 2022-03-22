HM asks citizens to be cautious about Covid
Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 97 fresh Covid infections even as the state government warned people not to let their guard down and be cautious in view of the surge of cases in China and European countries.
Addressing the media, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that citizens need to be cautious. “Many countries like China, South Korea and European countries are now experiencing the fourth wave. In view of this, we need to be cautious and follow Covid rules,” said Tope. “The central government is following up with the situation and the state will act according to their guidelines,” he added. The centre has already warned states to be cautious.
Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that citizens need not panic in the current situation. “Countries like China and South Korea imposed strict lockdowns in the last two years and were able to combat the virus. However, the current Omicron variant is very infectious and hence we are seeing a surge. We Indians have already experienced this variant and were able to contain it. However, we need to keep watch and take timely action as the situation unfolds,” said Gilada.
The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent as 97 new cases were recorded of the total 23,710 tests.
Mumbai recorded 29 new cases with zero deaths pushing its tally of total cases till date at 10,56,613.
With 8,708 tests carried out in past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.33 per cent. As on Saturday, there are 315 active cases in Mumbai and the rate of hospitalisation is 0.2 per cent. Also, out of the 29 fresh infections, 27 (93 per cent) patients were asymptomatic.
Currently, the state has 1,525 active patients of which Pune tops with 518 followed by Mumbai and Thane with 315 and 166 patients respectively.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
