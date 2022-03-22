HM asks citizens to be cautious about Covid

Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 97 fresh Covid infections even as the state government warned people not to let their guard down and be cautious in view of the surge of cases in China and European countries.

Addressing the media, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that citizens need to be cautious. “Many countries like China, South Korea and European countries are now experiencing the fourth wave. In view of this, we need to be cautious and follow Covid rules,” said Tope. “The central government is following up with the situation and the state will act according to their guidelines,” he added. The centre has already warned states to be cautious.

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that citizens need not panic in the current situation. “Countries like China and South Korea imposed strict lockdowns in the last two years and were able to combat the virus. However, the current Omicron variant is very infectious and hence we are seeing a surge. We Indians have already experienced this variant and were able to contain it. However, we need to keep watch and take timely action as the situation unfolds,” said Gilada.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent as 97 new cases were recorded of the total 23,710 tests.

Mumbai recorded 29 new cases with zero deaths pushing its tally of total cases till date at 10,56,613.

With 8,708 tests carried out in past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.33 per cent. As on Saturday, there are 315 active cases in Mumbai and the rate of hospitalisation is 0.2 per cent. Also, out of the 29 fresh infections, 27 (93 per cent) patients were asymptomatic.

Currently, the state has 1,525 active patients of which Pune tops with 518 followed by Mumbai and Thane with 315 and 166 patients respectively.