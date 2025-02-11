Hoax caller threatens to blow up Chembur police station
MUMBAI: Bandra GRP registered a case after a hoax bomb threat call about Chembur police station; no explosives found, investigation ongoing.
MUMBAI: The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against an unknown person after they received a call claiming that Chembur police station would be blown up.
The call was received at 6pm on Monday by the Bandra GRP, after which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately dispatched to the Chembur police station to conduct a thorough search. After a brief search, officials confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax, and no explosives were found on the premises.
The Bandra GRP officers said they are registering a First Information Report and will transfer the case to the Maharashtra police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad to trace the unknown caller.
