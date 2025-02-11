Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hoax caller threatens to blow up Chembur police station

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2025 08:48 AM IST

MUMBAI: Bandra GRP registered a case after a hoax bomb threat call about Chembur police station; no explosives found, investigation ongoing.

MUMBAI: The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against an unknown person after they received a call claiming that Chembur police station would be blown up.

Hoax caller threatens to blow up Chembur police station
Hoax caller threatens to blow up Chembur police station

The call was received at 6pm on Monday by the Bandra GRP, after which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately dispatched to the Chembur police station to conduct a thorough search. After a brief search, officials confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax, and no explosives were found on the premises.

The Bandra GRP officers said they are registering a First Information Report and will transfer the case to the Maharashtra police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad to trace the unknown caller.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On