NAVI MUMBAI: A weekend getaway to the Konkan coast took a tragic turn for a group of friends from Kolhapur after a 25-year-old man drowned in the swimming pool of a resort in Malvan, Sindhudurg district, on June 21. Holiday turns fatal: 25-year-old Kolhapur man drowns in resort pool in Malvan

The deceased has been identified as Shrenik Milind Takale, a resident of Kasba Sangaon village in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur district.

According to the police, Takale and nine of his friends had travelled to Malvan, around 500 km from Mumbai, for a vacation. The group arrived in the coastal town between 4 pm and 5 pm on June 20 and checked into Malvani Pahunchar Restaurant and Resort, a budget-friendly homestay-style property.

The incident took place at around 3pm on June 21, shortly after lunch. Police said Takale jumped into the resort’s swimming pool, which is around 4 to 4.5 feet deep, while his friends were already inside, playing a game and listening to music.

When Takale failed to resurface for an unusually long time, his friends realised something was wrong. They immediately pulled him out of the water and found him unconscious.

He was rushed to the Rural Hospital in Malvan, where doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival. The preliminary cause of death has been attributed to asphyxiation due to submersion.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play so far. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and further inquiries are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the drowning.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the medical report is received.