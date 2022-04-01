Hours before inauguration, MMRDA renames one more Metro station in Borivali
Mumbai: Hours before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to flag off Metro 2A and 7, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced that it is renaming one more station in Borivali owing to the demand from the locals. The MMRDA had earlier rechristened 15 of 17 stations on the Metro 2A corridor to make it more location-specific.
Mandapeshwar Metro station on line 2A will now be known as IC Colony Metro station, as demanded by locals.
Thackeray is scheduled to inaugurate operations of Metro-2A between Dahisar and Dahanukarvadi, and Metro-7 between Dahisar East and Aarey around 4 pm on Saturday. Thereafter, operations for the public will likely begin on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.
“We have got representation for changing name of Mandapeshwar Metro station to IC Colony Metro station. Hence, we will change it. Even earlier, we have made changes as per the local demands,” said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA.
Last month, the MMRDA had announced that the Upper Dahisar station will be renamed Anand Nagar station on the demand of the residents of the Anand Nagar area, where the station is located. Besides, the names of several other Metro stations in Borivali, Kandivali and Malad were also changed.
Abhishek Ghosalkar, Shiv Sena leader and former corporator, said, “We had demanded to change the name of Mandapeshwar Metro station to IC Colony Metro station. Another demand was of changing the name was of Pahadi Eksar Metro station to Shimpoli.”
Ghosalkar added, “We have been informed that our demand has been accepted and the change in the names will be reflected.”
The two Metro corridors will be operational for 15 hours daily between 6 am to 9 pm. The fare structure will be between ₹10 to ₹50. Initially, people will have to buy tickets daily and passes will be issued after two months.
According to MMRDA officials, the entire corridor between Dahisar and Andheri will be operational by October. Currently, the first phase between Dahisar to Kandivali for Metro-2A and Dahisar to Aarey for Metro-7 will be opened to the public.
Pune temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius in few days: IMD
As per India Meteorological Department officials, many parts of the state reported heat wave-like conditions on Friday. Pune reported day temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Speaking about the weather, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, said that day temperature in the city may increase to 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday. The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said. The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said. Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys' and girls' competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college's sports department in-charge.
