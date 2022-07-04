Hours before trust vote, ‘loyal’ Sena MLA walks into Shinde camp
Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar, who had professed his loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and even accompanied him to Raj Bhavan when he tendered his resignation as chief minister, jumped ship hours before the floor test in the assembly on Monday.
With the first-term MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli voting in favour of the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis regime, the strength of Sena in the House has come down from 16 to 15. On the other hand, the number of legislators in the Shinde camp has risen to 40.
While speaking to his supporters and Shiv Sainiks in Hingoli recently, Bangar said, “[I told Thackeray], let your MLAs go wherever they want to, your Shiv Sainiks are with you.” He also broke down during the speech and came down on the rebel legislators.
But in the early hours of Monday, Bangar reached a five-star hotel at Backbay Reclamation where legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shinde camp were accommodated.
“I did not call him [Bangar]. He called me at 1.30 am, and said that he had committed a mistake and wanted to join me. He also said there were three-four more [Sena legislators] who would like to follow suit,” said Shinde after the vote of confidence against his government was approved.
As Bangar voted for the Shinde-Fadnavis regime, he was booed by members from the opposition benches.
When asked about Bangar’s defection, Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said, “This question must be asked to Bangar... This is part of the attempt to subvert democracy.” He said that the voters would teach the defectors a lesson.
Two among 8 missing as SUV falls in Ganga
Two persons are still missing after an SUV with eight people on board fell into the Ganga river at Patna's Jethuli ghat Sunday evening, police said, adding that six people managed to swim to safety. Police said that after nearly 20 hours, a team of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force, managed to pull out the SUV from the river on Monday.
‘Out of respect…’: Team Shinde's disqualification list skips Aaditya Thackeray
Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shiv Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, said on Monday notices were issues for disqualifying all Sena legislators who defied the whip during the trust vote. He, however, added that the name of Aaditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, was not added in the list out of respect for Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
2 arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call about person carrying bomb
Kalyan Government Railway Police, on Monday, arrested two men for making a hoax call on Sunday night stating that a person was carrying bomb in his bag at Ambernath railway station. A bomb squad, Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur government railway officials reached the spot and checked the platform and the commuters. The callers were identified as Atul Prajapati, 27, and Pradip Prajapati, 28, both residents of Kalwa.
Kidnapped from Mumbai, Telangana man found abandoned in Puducherry
More than 12 days after a 47-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped from Sion, where he was to catch a bus to his hometown in Telangana, police have rescued him in Puducherry and reunited him with his family. Deputy commissioner of police, Sanjay Patil, zone IV, said a search is on to arrest the culprits. According to police, Mathmalla landed at the city airport from Dubai on June 22.
Bandra man found dead in car on Mumbai Nashik Highway
A 35-year-old share broker from Bandra was found dead in Prafull Pawar, resident of Bandra's car that was parked near Kharadi village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway early on Monday morning. Shahapur police found a Scorpio car at the same spot for two days and upon checking, they found a dead body inside. The officers immediately started an investigation and discovered that the car belonged to resident of Bandra, Prafull Pawar.
