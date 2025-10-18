How China weaponized the periodic table

Picture this: you wake up tomorrow morning to find your smartphone dead, your laptop frozen, and your electric car refusing to start. Not because of a power outage or a bug in the grid, but because halfway across the world, China has decided to squeeze shut the invisible veins that keep our digital civilisation alive. This isn’t a dystopian thought experiment. On October 9, 2025, Beijing fired what insiders now call the rare-earth bazooka. Two new directives—MOFCOM Announcements 61 and 62—expanded export controls on twelve of the seventeen rare-earth elements that power everything from iPhones to F-35 fighter jets. For the first time, licences would no longer be granted to foreign defence users, and even civilian shipments would face microscopic scrutiny. In one stroke, China weaponised the periodic table.

The timing was pure theatre. Weeks after Donald Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, Xi Jinping responded not with missiles but with metals. China today controls about sixty per cent of global rare-earth mining and nearly ninety per cent of processing. When Beijing whispers, “no dysprosium for your EV motors” or “no europium for your display screens,” the rest of the world listens. Because there’s nowhere else to go.

What makes this different from past trade spats is the reach. Beijing now claims approval rights over any product that contains Chinese rare-earth materials or was made using Chinese magnet-making technology, even if it’s produced abroad. If Chinese atoms have touched it, Beijing decides where it can go.

India’s auto industry has already lived through a preview of this nightmare. “Initially, there was panic,” recalls an industry veteran. “Most manufacturers didn’t even realise they were using heavy rare-earth magnets in twenty-seven or twenty-eight components per vehicle.” When China first tightened exports in April, Indian firms managed barely two months on existing stock. By June, the cupboards were bare, and improvisation began. The first Chinese order had a loophole. While magnets couldn’t be exported, sub-assemblies could. “So, companies started making the rotor here, shipping it to China for magnet fitting, and re-importing the finished motor,” he says. “From China’s point of view, it was acceptable as the value addition was happening in there.”

Others scavenged for lifelines elsewhere. South Korea had over-estimated its own EV boom and was sitting on surplus magnets. Indian manufacturers tapped into those stockpiles. That is why production never fully collapsed. Bajaj Auto, for instance, kept its electric scooter lines alive, though output fell by half. But for Indian component makers actually producing motors here, the pain was, and remains, acute.

But the next Chinese salvo was even harsher. It extended controls not just to heavy but to some lighter rare-earths, added restrictions on the technology for making magnets, and even touched EV-battery components. “It’s clear China wants to dominate what I call the new-age mobility value chain that includes EVs, batteries, motors,” he says. “India got caught in the crossfire.”

Europe, for a while, seemed to glide through. “At least until recently, China was more liberal in giving export licences to European firms,” he notes. “Half of Europe’s car revenues used to come from China. Germany welcomed Chinese automakers like BYD to set up factories there.” But that reprieve may be ending; approvals are slowing, and no one knows what Beijing’s next notification will say.

This is not an ordinary trade dispute. Prasanto Roy, technology analyst and policy commentator, calls it “economic warfare that bites harder and faster than sanctions.” Traditional sanctions take months to cripple an economy. Rare-earth restrictions can do it in weeks. “This is a bazooka,” Roy says. “It’s a chokehold on irreplaceable materials—an immediate disruption of every supply chain built on them.”

Roy reminds us that China has used this weapon before. More than a decade ago it halted rare-earth exports to Japan over a territorial spat. Later it punished Australia with selective import bans. “But those were country-specific,” he says. “This time is bigger, and Beijing is invoking national security. It’s China versus the world.”

India’s vulnerability runs deep. We have reserves. This is monazite sands rich in neodymium, cerium and thorium. But there is almost no processing capability, no magnet plants, no ecosystem. Roy offers a simpler analogy: mica. “India mines huge amounts of mica in Jharkhand, but nearly all of it goes to China for processing. Global cosmetics and electronics companies want our mica, but we lose the value-added jobs because the entire processing ecosystem is in China. Rare-earths are the same story—just at higher stakes.”

Replacing China’s capability, he estimates, would take at least a decade for the U.S. and as long for India. That’s assuming the world can even access the technology. Only a few firms outside—one in Malaysia, another in Japan possess the know-how.

For India, the government has announced incentives for domestic magnet manufacturing under the Ministry of Heavy Industries. But as the auto executive quoted earlier, admits, “The challenge is immense.” Without access to Chinese technology, localisation is an uphill climb. “If China stops even the rotor exports we rely on, the EV industry could seize up overnight.”

However, Roy adds another layer: Every chokehold breeds its own resistance. “Screwing your customers isn’t a great long-term strategy,” he says. “It conveys to the world you’re not a reliable supplier and pushes everyone toward ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) and alternative ecosystems.” But resistance takes time, and time is the one commodity the global economy no longer has.

The strategic brilliance of Beijing’s plan lies in its patience. For thirty years it accepted the environmental cost of refining rare earths, trained entire generations of metallurgists, and priced competitors out until alternatives withered. While Western boardrooms chased quarterly profits, China built generational dominance. It can now do what no corporation can. Weaponize the elements themselves.

The ripple effects are already visible. SBI Research warns of disruptions across five core sectors—transport equipment, basic metals, machinery, construction, and electronics. The clean-energy transition we celebrate was built on a dirty monopoly. The magnets that make our cars whisper instead of roar come from mines that scar landscapes and refineries that belch acid waste. China took that environmental hit. We outsourced it. And with that, our leverage.

The auto executive says they had pleaded with the government not to reduce the country’s dependence on oil until the ecosystem for EVs evolves some more. “They wouldn’t listen.” The day may soon come when your phone won’t start, not because of a dead battery, but because of a geopolitical decision. That is how close we live to the edge. In the twentieth century, nations fought over oil. In the twenty-first, they’ll fight over oxides. Power will no longer be measured in megawatts or missiles, but in molecules. And right now, China owns most of them.