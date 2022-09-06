How the Pandoles were moved from Vapi to Mumbai in 1 hr 25 mins
A special green corridor was created with the help of Mumbai traffic police to shift well-known gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius (60) from Vapi’s Rainbow Superspeciality Hospital to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in two separate ambulances early Monday morning
The couple was admitted under Dr Kayomars Kapadia, general surgeon, at the Reliance hospital. He had travelled to Vapi earlier to bring them back to Mumbai safely.
The couple was admitted under Dr Kayomars Kapadia, general surgeon, at the Reliance hospital. He had travelled to Vapi earlier to bring them back to Mumbai safely.
The Pandole couple was injured in a car accident in Palghar on September 4 in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (54) and Jehangir Pandole (49) died on the spot.
While it was earlier planned to airlift the couple, considering the acute nature of their injuries it was decided to bring them in ambulances via road.
“Dr Pandole has multiple fractures -- in the collarbone, rib and shoulder bone. The most serious is the one in the hip-pelvic region. Darius has suffered spine injuries, multiple rib fractures and jaw fracture. The critical care team decided road travel was judicious compared to being airlifted,” said a doctor from the critical care team that brought the couple in the ambulances to Mumbai.
Apart from the Reliance hospital, critical care team from Breach Candy Hospital (where Dr Pandole practises) was also present with an ambulance at Vapi, as it was initially decided to shift them there.
After the mode of transport was decided, officers at the Vapi hospital contacted the local traffic police who then got in touch with their counterparts in Mumbai to create a green corridor for the ambulances to pass smoothly.
“It was crucial to shift the injured as soon as possible – the green zone was required to help the ambulance cover the distance of around 170 km from Vapi to Mumbai in an hour-and-half,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police traffic (HQ). They were instructed about it on Sunday night.
“Our team set out at 8.25 am along with the ambulances and a doctor,” said a police officer in-charge of guiding the pilot vehicle through peak hour. “At the Dahisar toll naka , two lanes were vacated for the vehicles to pass. We managed to arrive at the Mumbai hospital by 9:50 am using signal flashers,” said he.
Since there were traffic snarls at Vakola due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, the traffic police switched the signals to manual mode and did not let the lights turn red till the ambulances had passed. The pilot vehicle of the traffic police was equipped with walkie talkies for real-time updates enroute.
“The traffic control room, equipped with CCTV feeds, was monitoring the route coordinating with traffic constables stationed at pre-determined spots, who were clearing hindrances on the route,” added the officer.
Cranes were also placed at certain junctions to clear out any other obstacle. As the ambulance reached the Bandra-Worli Sea-link, two lanes were freed for the vehicles.
Meanwhile, operation theatres were prioritised (although no surgery took place on Monday), blood requirements were checked and a team of doctors was roped in for the medical care and management.
“Neither has any life-threatening condition. Dr Pandole’s femur bone is crushed and stuck in the pelvic bone. It will require surgery. Darius too is stable. Both are in ICUs,” said a doctor treating the couple.
CEO of the hospital, Dr Tarang Gianchandani, said their clinical team of 20 multi-disciplinary doctors is evaluating the couple.
