The Mandvi police, in Virar East, have registered a case of murder against unknown people after a skull was found in a suitcase dumped along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Thursday night. On Friday, the police launched a search operation to find the remaining parts of the body, which they suspect to be of a woman. Human skull found in suitcase dumped along Mum–Ahd hwy

According to police, a local found the suitcase when he halted the two-wheeler he was driving (with a friend in pillion) on the highway, to relieve himself. When he ventured into the bushes, he found a closed suitcase. When he opened it out of curiosity, he found a skull with long hair attached to it bundled up in a plastic bag.

He shared this with locals, who alerted Mandvi police. “A campaign was launched to search the remaining parts of the victim’s body around the spot, on Friday morning,” said an officer, adding that some items found around the suitcase pointed to the fact that it was a woman’s skull.

“We have found a packet of bindis and bangles from the spot and as the skull has long hair attached to it and therefore, we assume that the severed head is of a woman,” added the officer.

Police suspect that other parts of the woman’s body may have been severed and thrown in the same area. Senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare of Mandvi police station said, based on the decomposed state of the skull, it is suspected that the woman was murdered four to five months ago.

“We have sent the skull for forensic analysis to find out the identity of the woman. We are also searching the area to find other parts of the body, clothes etc. to find out more about the deceased and the killer,” said Hazare.