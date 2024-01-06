Husband booked for posting nude video of former wife

Navi Mumbai HT Image

A 35 year old man was booked by Nhava Sheva police for the second time for the same offence- for uploading his former wife’s nude video.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the 31 year old complainant from Uran, she had married her ex-husband in 2016 after a year of courtship. By June 2021, the couple got divorced due to continuous fights between them. In January 2022, the lady learnt that her former husband had uploaded her nude video on few websites. According to the complainant, she had shared her video with the former husband during their courtship period in 2015. She had then registered a complaint with Nhava Sheva police and got him arrested. Following the arrest, the police had seized his laptop as well as mobile phone and deleted the videos from the devices.

In July, 2023, the family of the complainant and that of the former husband, amicably came to a settlement wherein the former husband promised that he would not bother her or her family. The girl told him that she is planning to remarry and looking for matching prospects and that he should not interfere in any manner. Believing the assurance given by his family, she withdrew the case against him from the court.

In the last week of December 2023, she got to know from a relative that a handle named sonali_alse000 on Instagram had posted her and her sisters photos and also posted her previous nude video along with a fake nude video. This time, the accused not just targeted his former wife, but also her sister following which she approached Nhava Sheva police, for the second time against her former husband for the same offence.

“We have taken preventive action against the accused and also served him with notice as per the procedure,” senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Nhava Sheva police station, said. The accused is booked under sections 66 E (Whoever, intentionally or knowingly captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of any person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person) and 67 A (Whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act or conduct) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.