Husband, family, booked for setting ablaze 32-year-old woman

MUMBAI: The Bhandup police on Tuesday booked a 32-year-old’s husband and his family, including his parents, three brothers, and sister, for setting her ablaze. HT Image

The victim, Shaira Banoo Khan, mother of five, was set ablaze by her husband and his family members on Wednesday, according to the police.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sahira had married Masiullah Khan, 36, ten years ago and both lived in the Sonapur area of Bhandup along with Khan’s three younger brothers, sister, and parents.

According to the police, the family frequently fought with the victim over petty issues. They said, as usual, an argument ensued between Shaira and her brother-in-law Barkat around 10am on Wednesday after Barkat abused her sister. The argument turned into a heated exchange and Barkart’s sister Anjum poured kerosene on Shaira. In a fit of rage, Barkat then set her on fire by lighting a matchstick and throwing it at her, Dattatray Khandagle, senior inspector, Bhandup police station, said.

The woman screamed for help and the neighbours gathered and rushed her to the hospital. Shaira succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Initially, a case of attempt to murder against Barkat and his sister Anjum Khan was registered but after she died the police added the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and booked other family members following a statement given by Shaira’s parents, added Khandagle.

“We have detained three people and are looking for the others. The detained people will be arrested on Thursday night,” said Khandagle.