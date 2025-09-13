Hyderabad Gazette effect: Now, Banjaras stake claim on quota as STs

MUMBAI: The state government seems to have unleashed a cascade of unforeseen demands by various groups after approving the Hyderabad Gazette as a valid document to prove Kunbi credentials of members of the Maratha community, which will allow their entry into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community for the benefit of reservations. Mumbai, India - June 20, 2019: Leader of opposition in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra Dhananjay Munde arrives for monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

While it has led to a deep unrest among the OBCs, with veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal spearheading the pushback fearing eligible Marathas’ entry will impact their own quota, a fresh demand has been made by the Banjara community, seeking inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, as recognised in the Hyderabad Gazette.

The community’s demand was backed by former minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, who dashed off a letter underlining the demands, to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday. Members of the community took out morchas in at least seven districts -- Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalna, Buldhana, Jalgaon and Beed -- on Friday, with protestors saying they will intensify the stir and approach court if their demands are not met.

Munde is the second NCP MLA who has extended his support to the community, after an MLA from the same party, Vijaysinh Pandit, who participated in a protest in Beed on Monday.

Banjaras have been traditionally recognised as a part of Vimukt Jati (VJ or Denotified Tribes) that enjoys 3% reservation in government jobs and education, whereas those in the ST category get 7% reservation. The estimated population of the community in the state is around 1%. Approving the demand would lead to their quota being increased by 4%.

In his letter to Fadnavis, Munde wrote that the Marathwada region was a part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state until the year 1948. In the Hyderabad Gazette of 1920, the Lambda/ Banjara (Sugadi) community is clearly mentioned as an ST.

“It is clear from historical and administrative records that the Banjara community has been recognized as part of the tribal (Adivasi) communities. However, after the merger of Marathwada into Maharashtra in 1956, this community was included under the OBC/ NTC category. In contrast, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, based on the same Gazette, the Banjara community has been granted the status of a ST,” the letter stated. It underlined, just as Marathas are poised to get the benefit of quota as OBCs, going by the Hyderabad Gazette, the Banjaras also be included in the ST category and granted reservation in this category.

Bhujbal meets family of deceased activist

Meanwhile, a day after an OBC activist’s suicide in Latur, allegedly as a mark of protest against the government’s recent move, Bhujbal met the family on Friday. He said, “The sacrifice will not go in vain,” He was accompanied by Munde. This was the first suicide in the state ever since the friction between Marathas and OBCs started over reservation.

“Everyone is assuring us that the OBC quota will not be affected. If three brothers are eating from one plate and the other four join in, who will get how much,” said Bhujbal. “How will the quota not get affected?” Bhujbal’s comment was in reference to minister of water resources Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s earlier comment that the quota of OBCs will not be impacted with the Marathas’ entry. Vikhe Patil heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

People aware of developments told HT that protests are likely to be intensified, following the OBC youth’s suicide. Leaders such as Vijay Wadettiwar, the legislative party leader of Congress, have already urged OBC leaders to unite and defend their rights. Last week, Wadettiwar had declared holding state-wide protests, ahead of which a meeting will be held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Interestingly, the Dhangar (shephards) community too has been demanding inclusion in the ST category for several years. At present, the community is included in the Nomadic Tribes (NT) category under which they are getting benefits in government jobs and education up to 3.5%. Inclusion in the ST category will increase their reservation quota to 7%.