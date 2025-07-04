‘Hydro ganja’ a major challenge: CM

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said ‘hydro ganja’ or hydroponic ganja (marijuana) is a big challenge as drug syndicates have found new ways to transport it across borders, while some countries have legalised it. Mumbai, India - July 3, 2025:CM Devendra Fadnavis, during monsoon assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Speaking in the legislative council on Thursday, Fadnavis said, five days ago, two Indonesian nationals were arrested with 21kg of hydroponic ganja valued at ₹21.55 crore in Mumbai.

Hydroponic ganja refers to cannabis plants grown without soil. This method gives growers precise control over the plant’s environment, which can result in quicker growth and higher yields.

While the drug is being sold on the dark web, dealers are also shipping it via courier services, and concealing it in cargo consignments coming in via the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and ports in Gujarat. Even terminal cancer patients are being used as drug carriers, he said.

Fadnavis said police have instructed all postal and courier companies to closely inspect consignments, to avoid being named as accused in case of a lapse. Joint task forces will monitor social media and the dark net.

Fadnavis said the FDA could play a big role in controlling the drug. “In rural areas, Codeine is consumed. We have instructed all pharmacies to install CCTVs. Also, the drug must be sold only against prescriptions,’’ he said.

Highlighting the role of social media in trafficking hydro ganja, the chief minister said messages are exchanged to sell the substance and to make payments. “Our cyber cell has pinpointed 15 places on the dark web and arrested people.”

Fadnavis also shared details on drug kingpin Naveen Chichkar, who was deported from Malaysia to India in May. He said Chichkar, who had bought an island in Australia, had sent drugs from Thailand to India via courier.