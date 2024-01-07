I am living with unbearable pain, a weeping Goyal tells court

MUMBAI: Appearing before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in person on Saturday, with tears rolling down his eyes, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal claimed he was living with unbearable pain in his knee joints and suffering from urinary tract infection. Jet Airway Chairman Naresh Goyal with his wife Aneeta Goyal during the press conference at his residence. Jet Airways Ltd on Thursday its board had approved the acquisition of Air Sahara for $500 million. HT PHOTO BY MANOJ PATIL. 19/01/2006 (HT PHOTO)

Goyal, who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail in connection with a purported bank loan fraud of ₹538 crore, wanted to personally inform the court about his precarious health condition. He was allowed to make a submission after his lawyers argued his bail plea partially.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“He came before the court with continuous tremors in his whole body and hands and needed assistance even to stand. He pointed out how his knees had swollen and he was unable to fold both legs due to the pain,” special judge MG Deshpande said while commenting on the 75-year-old’s condition.

Speaking in court, Goyal said, “I often have to rush to the washroom. There is severe, unsustainable pain while passing urine, with blood at times. All of us are unattended at a time when quick medical assistance is the need.”

He pleaded with the court to let him die peacefully in jail instead of transferring him to JJ Hospital, saying the journey to the hospital as per the convenience of jail authorities and police escorts was very troublesome, hectic and tedious, which he was unable to bear.

“There is often a long queue of patients, and I cannot reach the doctor on time. Due to this, further follow-up is also not possible. I am 75 and have lost all hope in life,” he said, trembling and breaking into tears.

Goyal further told the court that his wife was bedridden due to cancer, but there was no one to take care of her as their only daughter was also unwell. After hearing him, the court directed his lawyers to take appropriate steps regarding his health.

Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1, 2023, in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud worth ₹538 crore. ED’s case is based on a May 3 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways (India) Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita and former company executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and private persons.

According to ED, Jet Airways had taken a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to meet its operational expenditure and an amount of ₹6,000 is still outstanding. “A forensic audit was done on the airlines whereby it is seen that around ₹1,152 crores had been diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees and ₹2,547.83 crore had been diverted to a sister concern, namely Jet Lite Limited to clear its loan,” ED had said while seeking Goyal’s custody remand on September 2.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on January 16.