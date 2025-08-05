If Uddhav and I can come together after 20 years, why can’t you forget your differences?: Raj to MNS workers

Mumbai: If Raj and Uddhav Thackeray can come together after 20 years, why should party workers fight among themselves? This is what Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked his party’s office bearers as he urged them to set aside their differences and come together ahead of the local body elections across the state, according to senior leader Bala Nandgaonkar. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @ShivSenaUBT_ via X on July 27, 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray during the former's birthday celebration. (@ShivSenaUBT_ on X via PTI Photo)(PTI07_27_2025_000105B) (@ShivSenaUBT_)

Addressing his party’s Mumbai-based office bearers and workers at Rangasharda Auditorium on Monday, Thackeray said that everyone in the party should work together to ensure its victory in the upcoming civic polls, and leave the issue of forging alliances to him, Nandgaonkar told reporters.

With local body elections, including the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls approaching, Raj organised Monday’s meeting to rally MNS workers and give some important instructions. “He said that all workers, including former candidates and office bearers, must be taken along in the process,” said Nandgaonkar.

Thackeray expects the BMC polls to be held in January or February next year, and advised his party workers to connect with the Marathi manoos (people) before that, Nandgaonkar added.

The MNS chief also discussed booth-level preparation and asked his cadre to review and update electoral rolls in their respective constituencies. He told his workers to keep a close watch on migrants who register as voters in Mumbai and in their respective states, said Nandgaonkar.

Despite mentioning his coming together with Uddhav, Raj did not say anything about forging a political alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT), according to Nandgaonkar. Speculation has been rife that the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) will form an alliance for the upcoming polls after Raj and Uddhav addressed a joint “victory rally” last month to celebrate the Mahayuti government’s decision to withdraw a controversial order making Hindi the default third language in primary schools.

The rally was the first time in nearly two decades that the two cousins were seen together in public after Raj left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 and set up the MNS, allegedly due to differences with Uddhav. Raj also visited Uddhav’s residence, Matoshree, last month to wish him on his 65th birthday, setting more tongues wagging.