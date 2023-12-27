"If war breaks out with Pak or China, Kashmir will be affected": Farooq Abdullah reiterates for India-Pakistan dialogue

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has once again warned that the situation in Kashmir could become like that of Gaza if a solution is not found through dialogue between India and Pakistan. HT Image

Speaking to reporters here the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that if a war takes place between India and Pakistan or China, the Kashmir region will be affected.

"There can be a situation in Kashmir (like that in Gaza) if India and Pakistan do not go for dialogue... On one side we have Pakistan and on the other there's China. If a war breaks out, the people of Kashmir will be affected I believe what (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee said: 'you can change your friends but not your neighbours'. Even our PM says this is not the time to fight. So, I hope the time of talks begins now," the NC chief said while responding to a media query about India's relations with its neighbouring countries.

Notably, the relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

However, their ties nose-dived after India abrogated Article 370 as Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded the trade ties.

In 1999, former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan just a few months before the Kargil War began. In the year 2015, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Nawaz in Pakistan during a surprise visit to the country. Pakistan's continuous attempts to infiltrate Indian territory with terrorists have been the reason for unfriendly relations.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks left an unending outrage and pain among Indians. India-Pakistan ties nosedived after the abrogation of Article 370 in the year 2019.

However, the leader said that his party will be part of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra beginning January 14.

"He is trying to remove the mistrust and hatred between communities. We were part of this effort earlier and we will be part of it again. We were a part of Bharat Jodo Yatra and will be a part of Bharat Nyay Yatra......" he added.

Abdullah also said that he had no expectations from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Jammu and Kashmir visit but hoped that incidents like the civilian deaths in Poonch will not be repeated.

"I have no expectations from his visit. Can he bring back the dead? Does he have that power? But he can do this much that such injustice is not repeated," Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam, 80 kilometres from Srinagar.

Three civilians were found dead after they were picked up by the Army for questioning following a terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch last Thursday that killed four soldiers. (ANI)