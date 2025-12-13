Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

IIM Mumbai to offer Data Science UG programme from 2026

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 06:24 am IST

The programme will be offered at a new satellite campus in Pune. The Pune Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide an existing building in the city, which will be refurbished to meet academic and operational requirements

MUMBAI: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai will launch its first-ever four-year bachelor’s programme in Digital Science and Business Management from the academic year 2026–27, the institute announced on Friday. The programme will be offered at a new satellite campus in Pune.

IIM Mumbai to offer Data Science UG programme from 2026
IIM Mumbai to offer Data Science UG programme from 2026

In a press statement, IIM Mumbai said it has received approval from the minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, to set up a small campus in Pune to support the undergraduate course. The Pune Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide an existing building in the city, which will be refurbished to meet academic and operational requirements. This facility will function as an extension of IIM Mumbai.

Calling it an “innovative programme designed to nurture industry-ready talent,” the institute said the curriculum will combine emerging technologies—AI, machine learning, data science, IoT and robotics—with foundational management disciplines such as operations, marketing, finance and manufacturing. The programme aims to create professionals capable of leading in digitally driven business environments.

Developed with knowledge partners including the Centre for Industry 4.0 (C4i4) and other industry collaborators, the course will emphasise practical and experiential learning. IIM Mumbai is also in discussions with Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT) in France to explore international collaborations that could offer students global exposure.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the programme will feature multiple entry and exit options, making it flexible, inclusive and future-oriented.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / IIM Mumbai to offer Data Science UG programme from 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

IIM Mumbai will launch a four-year bachelor's programme in Digital Science and Business Management in 2026-27 at a new Pune campus, approved by local authorities. The curriculum integrates AI, machine learning, and management disciplines to prepare students for digital business environments, with a focus on practical learning and potential international collaborations, aligning with the National Education Policy.