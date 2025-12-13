MUMBAI: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai will launch its first-ever four-year bachelor’s programme in Digital Science and Business Management from the academic year 2026–27, the institute announced on Friday. The programme will be offered at a new satellite campus in Pune. IIM Mumbai to offer Data Science UG programme from 2026

In a press statement, IIM Mumbai said it has received approval from the minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, to set up a small campus in Pune to support the undergraduate course. The Pune Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide an existing building in the city, which will be refurbished to meet academic and operational requirements. This facility will function as an extension of IIM Mumbai.

Calling it an “innovative programme designed to nurture industry-ready talent,” the institute said the curriculum will combine emerging technologies—AI, machine learning, data science, IoT and robotics—with foundational management disciplines such as operations, marketing, finance and manufacturing. The programme aims to create professionals capable of leading in digitally driven business environments.

Developed with knowledge partners including the Centre for Industry 4.0 (C4i4) and other industry collaborators, the course will emphasise practical and experiential learning. IIM Mumbai is also in discussions with Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT) in France to explore international collaborations that could offer students global exposure.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the programme will feature multiple entry and exit options, making it flexible, inclusive and future-oriented.