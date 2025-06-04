Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Bombay’s management school changes eligibility criteria

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2025 06:22 AM IST

In a significant shift, students who have completed a three-year undergraduate degree in any stream will now be eligible to apply for enrolment. Until now, only candidates with a four-year degree were considered, typically engineering graduates

MUMBAI: The Shailesh J Mehta School of Management at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has changed its eligibility criteria for its MBA programme, opening its doors to a more diverse range of students.

IIT Bombay’s management school changes eligibility criteria
IIT Bombay’s management school changes eligibility criteria

In a significant shift, students who have completed a three-year undergraduate degree in any stream will now be eligible to apply for enrolment. Until now, only candidates with a four-year degree were considered, typically engineering graduates. The decision, taken at a Senate meeting last year, will take effect from the 2025–26 academic year.

A statement released by an institute reads, “The aim is to expand opportunities and make the prestigious MBA program more accessible to a wider range of students.”

To be eligible, general category applicants must secure at least 60% marks or a CPI (Cumulative Performance Index) of 6.5 in their undergraduate degree. For students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or those with disabilities, the requirement is 55% marks or a CPI of 6.0. Final-year students awaiting results can also apply. However, their admission will be confirmed only after they successfully complete their degree requirements.

The statement further said that the selection process remains aligned with other top management institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs). A valid score in the Common Admission Test (CAT) will continue to play a key role in the admission process.

“This change is part of our effort to make management education at IIT Bombay more inclusive. By allowing students with three-year degrees to apply, we are opening doors to many more talented candidates across disciplines,” said an institute official.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / IIT Bombay’s management school changes eligibility criteria
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On