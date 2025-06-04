MUMBAI: The Shailesh J Mehta School of Management at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has changed its eligibility criteria for its MBA programme, opening its doors to a more diverse range of students. IIT Bombay’s management school changes eligibility criteria

In a significant shift, students who have completed a three-year undergraduate degree in any stream will now be eligible to apply for enrolment. Until now, only candidates with a four-year degree were considered, typically engineering graduates. The decision, taken at a Senate meeting last year, will take effect from the 2025–26 academic year.

A statement released by an institute reads, “The aim is to expand opportunities and make the prestigious MBA program more accessible to a wider range of students.”

To be eligible, general category applicants must secure at least 60% marks or a CPI (Cumulative Performance Index) of 6.5 in their undergraduate degree. For students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or those with disabilities, the requirement is 55% marks or a CPI of 6.0. Final-year students awaiting results can also apply. However, their admission will be confirmed only after they successfully complete their degree requirements.

The statement further said that the selection process remains aligned with other top management institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs). A valid score in the Common Admission Test (CAT) will continue to play a key role in the admission process.

“This change is part of our effort to make management education at IIT Bombay more inclusive. By allowing students with three-year degrees to apply, we are opening doors to many more talented candidates across disciplines,” said an institute official.