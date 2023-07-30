Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IIT Bombay students protest against Manipur violence

IIT Bombay students protest against Manipur violence

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2023 12:51 AM IST

An appeal by the Northeast Students’ Federation at TISS, the protest was eventually called off. The Federation urged students to engage in dialogue and reach out to their affected peers, promoting understanding and support instead of protesting.

Mumbai: Students of IIT Bombay gathered in a solemn procession to express their solidarity with the people affected by violence in Manipur on Friday. Despite the rain, the students assembled in front of the School of Management on the Powai campus and marched toward the main building. The march culminated near the Ambedkar statue, located in the heart of the main building.

The students assembled in front of the School of Management on the Powai campus and marched toward the main building. (HT PHOTO)
The students assembled in front of the School of Management on the Powai campus and marched toward the main building. (HT PHOTO)

The previous night, a spontaneous gathering took place on campus, during which some students from Manipur shared their personal experiences. Concurrently, a protest was originally scheduled at TISS on July 20 by a student organisation active on campus. However, in response to an appeal by the Northeast Students’ Federation at TISS, the protest was eventually called off. The Federation urged students to engage in dialogue and reach out to their affected peers, promoting understanding and support instead of protesting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out