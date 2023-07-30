IIT Bombay students protest against Manipur violence

Mumbai: Students of IIT Bombay gathered in a solemn procession to express their solidarity with the people affected by violence in Manipur on Friday. Despite the rain, the students assembled in front of the School of Management on the Powai campus and marched toward the main building. The march culminated near the Ambedkar statue, located in the heart of the main building. The students assembled in front of the School of Management on the Powai campus and marched toward the main building. (HT PHOTO)

The previous night, a spontaneous gathering took place on campus, during which some students from Manipur shared their personal experiences. Concurrently, a protest was originally scheduled at TISS on July 20 by a student organisation active on campus. However, in response to an appeal by the Northeast Students’ Federation at TISS, the protest was eventually called off. The Federation urged students to engage in dialogue and reach out to their affected peers, promoting understanding and support instead of protesting.

