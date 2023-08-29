One held, one absconding for illegal stocking, selling of codeine syrup

Bhiwandi: One person has been arrested, and one at large for illegally stocking Codeine-based cough syrup in Bhiwandi on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 155 bottles of codeine worth ₹30,225 from their premises. Police said that Tabrez Momin was produced in Bhiwandi Court and remanded into police custody for two days. (Stock Pic)

The arrested accused, Tabrez Abdul Rahman Momin, 41, and the absconding accused, Avesh Abdul Rahman Momin alias Pintu, 38, are brothers and residents of Kotergate masjid in Bhiwandi.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Momin did not have a license to store these products and had stocked them illegally, selling them to drug addict customers.

“Based on a tip-off, we raided a house near Kotergate masjid on Saturday and nabbed Momin, while Pintu escaped,” said Ramdas Kolte, police sub-inspector, Bhiwandi city police station. “We have formed a team to trace Avesh Momin and have alerted the detention branch.”

They have been booked under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 276 (sale of the drug as a different drug or preparation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Police said that Tabrez Momin was produced in Bhiwandi Court and remanded into police custody for two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON