Illegal constructions rise to over 15K in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 3,500 illegal constructions in the last five years, a figure that indicates the extent of violations in a supposedly well-planned city and the ineptitude of authorities in checking them. Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 31, 2023:NMMCÕs stepped up drive against illegal constructions at APMC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

In the first 10 months of this year, 534 unauthorised buildings were spotted, data available with the civic body shows and puts the total number, currently, at more than 15,000. According to civic officials, notices have been issued against several constructions, with even police cases being registered against many.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Dinanath Mhatre, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Ghansoli, said, “Though action has been taken over the years by NMMC and the City and Industrial Development Corporation, it obviously is not enough. Several illegal constructions are regularly coming up in gaothan areas with little checks in place.”

He claimed he has complained about them many a time. “There are also several illegal structures in nodes while buildings with several floors are being constructed in LIG (low income group) colonies. How can the authorities not see them?”

The official figure in 2018 was 12,000, which had jumped to over 15,000 over the past five years, he said. “There is a lot of talk of water shortage etc. but one must understand the burden on the infrastructure this unchecked construction is putting.”

There is also the issue of buyers being duped with flats on offer at virtually throwaway prices.

Vasant Bhadra, president of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai, said, “There are a lot of new constructions near prime locations, where flats are offered at a fraction of the price prevailing in the area. A lot of people fall for them little realising that the buildings do not have the requisite permissions and hence no occupation certificate or regular water supply is available.”

Once they have bought them, Bhadra pointed out, they are in a trap and can’t even sell the property as there will be no takers. “It is important that the buyers get the documents checked before investing and also confirm that the project is RERA approved.”

The civic body had gone into an overdrive a few months ago when Rahul Gethe took over as deputy municipal commissioner of its anti-encroachment department. He led a series of demolitions upsetting the powerful lobby involved in the illegal constructions.

His actions led to a hue and cry, and he was abruptly transferred to the property department just before Diwali. This month, however, he is back in the department.

When contacted, Gethe said, “There is no denying that illegal constructions have come up in large numbers in recent times with around 3,500 such structures in the last five years, taking the total to 15,000.”

Notices have been sent to these constructions and an action plan is being prepared to curb the menace, he said. “The assembly session is on, and the festive season is due soon with Christmas and new year. We have hence not started our drives. We will go after all illegal constructions in the new year.”