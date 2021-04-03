Illegal felling of trees: BMC probes claims

The tree authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently investigating allegations of large-scale tree-felling by a private developer in Marol, in response to complaints from citizens and a point of order raised by a member during the authority’s last meeting on March 23.

After receiving complaints from multiple residents on Church Road near the Airport Metro station over the last few months, Abhijit Samant, corporator (ward no. 84) and member of the tree authority, had demanded on March 23 that an inquiry report be submitted in the matter. “Prima facie, it seems that a developer in the area has felled many more trees than they had been given permission for. Close to 292 trees had to be retained on site, but locals have levelled serious allegations that the plot is now empty,” said Samant. “The entire plot was completely green last September or October,” said Aldrin Lobo, resident of Everest Society on Church Road.

In September 2020, the tree authority had granted permission to Rockfort Estate Developers to cut 11 trees at the site for a proposed commercial building. Another 41 trees were mandated for transplanting in the vicinity while 292 trees were to be retained at the site. A copy of the permission letter is with HT. An HT team visited the site on Wednesday and found that while 41 trees have been transplanted to the edge of the plot, at least seven of these trees were either dead or on the verge of dying. HT was unable to observe 292 trees on the plot as identified in the tree authority’s permission letter.

Jitendra Pardeshi, head of the tree authority, confirmed that he is aware of the matter. “The BMC chief has taken cognizance of the complaint and a report will be submitted to him next week.”

A spokesperson for Rockfort Estate Developers, however, refuted the allegations, maintaining that they have followed all instructions. “We have followed directions of MCGM in totality without any deviation. We are above board and extremely transparent in what we are doing,” said the spokesperson in a text message to HT.

A member of the developer’s horticulture and landscaping department confirmed that they have also responded to the tree authority’s show cause notice on December 24, 2020. “Some trees like Subhabool can die naturally is adequate water isn’t available... During the lockdown the horticulture staff was not available to take care of the trees. Also, hutment dwellers from surrounding areas disturbed the trees by breaking the branches. They cut the branches and used for fire camps within our plot... All the trees dried/died are because of these reasons.”