Illegal flight-hazard structures removed in Kurla, collector tells HC

MUMBAI: The deputy collector of Kurla on Wednesday told the Bombay high court that they had taken action against seven buildings which were a cause of concern for flights from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Planes taking off from Mumbai airport. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

A division-bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Yeshwant Shenoy, raising concerns about aviation safety, and seeking direction to Airports Authority of India, Director General of Civil Aviation and the airport operator, Mumbai International Airports Ltd, to remove the unauthorised constructions in and around the Mumbai airport, and to ensure compliance with the provisions in the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees etc) Rules, 1994.

The DGCA had earlier directed the apartments and housing societies to remove the illegal structures by an order in 2017. However, an appeal against the same was pending since then. Shenoy had approached the court in 2022 with the issue.The high court in March 2025 had directed the DGCA to decide the appeal at the earliest. The court had further directed the collector and the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to ensure that the illegal structures constructed by Faiz CHSL, Allwin Apartments CHSL, Fazal House CHSL and Farzaan Apartment CHSL are removed.

The deputy collector conducted detailed hearings with the residents of Allwin Apartments, Fazal House, Faiz CHS, Farzana Apartments, 4 buildings in Rizvi Nagar, and Dheeraj heritage premises in August and September 2022 and issued instructions to remove the illegal structures.

The deputy collector further told the court that around seven rooms were demolished and the height of mobile antenna towers in Faiz CHS were reduced. He also informed the court that 19 sintex tanks and more than 5 overhead tanks were taken down.