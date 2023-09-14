IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, issues ‘yellow alert’ till Sep 18, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the Mumbai metropolitan region and certain other areas in Maharashtra, with a forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places until September 18, just before the Ganesh festival. The 10-day Ganesh festival, commencing on September 19, marks the beginning of the festive season in the country, followed by Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas celebrations. Regions like Nasik, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Aurangabad have been also been issued warnings of heavy rainfall towards the weekend. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai meteorological center stated on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 15-18.” The weather office further added, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places is very likely over these regions during the above period. Enhanced rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Vidarbha from September 14.”

Additionally, an ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Thane and Palghar districts on Sunday (September 17) with a prediction of heavy rainfall in isolated areas along with lightning and gusty winds. Pune and Satara have also received an orange alert for Saturday and Sunday from the weather office, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in hilly regions.

Private jet skids off runway during heavy rain in Mumbai, injuring 8 people

A private jet carrying eight individuals veered off the runway at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday and crashed during landing amid heavy rain. The airport authorities said that among the eight individuals, including a crew member, who sustained injuries, all have been transported to the nearest hospital. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) attributed the aircraft's skid off the runway to poor visibility caused by heavy rainfall.

A video clip has surfaced showing the overcast skies dominating the airport airspace, with the aircraft wrecked on the runway's edge. Fire trucks and the airport rescue team were also present at the scene.

The aircraft had a total of eight people on board, including six passengers, one of whom was from Denmark, and two crew members. The passengers included Dhruv Kotak, Lars Sorensen, KK Krishnadas, Aakarsh Sethi, Arul Sali, and Kamakshi. The flight was operated by pilots Sunil and Neil.

